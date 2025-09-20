Having Too Many Black, Mixed-Heritage Children In Institutions Inspired My Programme –Rocke

Susan Rocke is a black mother of Caribbean Heritage who founded a non profit initiative, ‘Realisation Identity Intervention (RII) Programme’, in London involving Nigerian, Ghanaian children and many other blacks of mixed heritage. She told Flora Onwudiwe that these children were treated poorly in secure institutions, prompting establishing of RII. She said that the initiative project had helped in exploring these childrens’ ethnic, cultural identities and reconnecting them to their roots. Excerpts:

What inspired you to create the Realisation Identity Intervention Programme?

I believe God was ordering my steps from a young age having a large, supportive ex- tended family who helped to raise me and my older sister who I grew up with. At the age of 40, I graduated with my first degree in Community Justice and went on to qualify as a probation officer in London. Working with adult offenders was eye-opening, but also frustrating.

The per- sistent cycle of re-offending made me frus- trated at times, especially when they had young children. I knew that prevention is better than cure even with offenders and that it is far easier to ‘bend a tree while it is still young’. That conviction drew me to work with children and young people who were at risk of or beginning to offend.

As a Black woman and mother, I could not ignore the painful truth: too many Black and mixed-heritage children were dispropor- tionately represented in secure institutions, such as HMP Feltham Young Offenders In- stitution in London. This reality became a driving force for me. Looking for answers to my many ques- tions, I went on to undertake a Master’s degree in the Anthropology of Childhood, Youth, and Education at Brunel Universi- ty, London.

It was the culmination of three years research and study which inspired me to create the Realisation Identity Intervention (RII) Programme – a culturally responsive resource, designed specifically for Black and mixed-heritage children between the ages of eight and 17 years. In December 2023, the company was officially launched.

The RII programme is built around themes that speak to who we are; our mu- sic, dance, art and fashion, cuisine, values, traditions and beliefs (including the meaning of our names), and of course, our hair. These are not just cultural expressions; they are an- chors of identity and self-worth. At RiSE, we believe that by affirming a young person’s sense of belonging and dignity, we can help steer them towards positive life choices.

As the programme grows, we remain open to expanding into other areas in part- nership with stakeholders. But at its heart, the vision remains the same: to nurture pride, resilience, and purpose in our children and young people. To guide them in further ex- ploration of their ethnic and cultural identi- ties to make a positive impact for generations to come.

You’ve noticed something missing in today’s children when it comes to their cultural identity; what specific gaps did you observe that made you want to step in and help?

While conducting research with primary and secondary school children in both the UK and Jamaica, and engaging in conversations with their educators, I noticed a worrying trend. African Caribbean and mixed-heritage children were falling behind their peers in areas such as academic achievement, selfworth, mental health, wellbeing, and overall confidence. The headteachers were raising their concerns to me.

The drop in attainment when transitioning from primary to second- ary school in African Caribbean children was in sharp contrast to their white British; Asian and African peers. While in Jamaica I discovered that many children there did not celebrate or know much about their history prior to enslave- ment and the forced transportation of Af- ricans to the Caribbean.

This absence of cultural knowledge stood in sharp contrast to children of other ethnic groups I had ob- served in UK schools, who often carried a strong sense of their heritage and identity.

The realisation concerned me greatly. I began to wonder if there was a direct link be- tween the lack of cultural awareness, pride, and affirmation, and the negative outcomes experienced by many of our children. Could this absence of rooted identity be affecting their self-esteem and limiting their life chances?

At the same time, I found that the inter- vention tools I was being trained to use in youth justice and social care were not cultur- ally responsive. They did not reflect the lived realities of Black children or the richness of their heritage.

This gap inspired me to seek out a more effective, culturally responsive Having too many black, mixed-heritage children in institutions inspired my programme –Rocke approach – one that could affirm identity, build pride, and in turn, improve outcomes for our young people.

Can you walk us through how you bring this programme to life?

The 4 – 12 week programme is led by pas- sionate youth justice professionals, creatives and experts in anthropology. The sessions are structured on a weekly or block-basis deliv- ery, each session lasting up to 3-hours. The design of these sessions ensures we actively engage and inspire children/young people.

Our goal is to provide a rich exploration of identity, fostering a deep connection with their roots. We explore heritage, ancestry, ethnicity, and culture to shape a profound sense of self.

Our team of specialists and consultants em- ploy an evidence-based approach, guiding children towards a deeper understanding of their ‘roots’. By equipping them with a strong sense of identity and introducing the concept of agency, we empower children to make positive choices.

The sessions begin with a general check- in to see how everyone is doing. Many come straight from school, are hungry and tired – so usually we give them light snacks while light rhythmic music plays in the back- ground. It also allows time for latecomers to arrive as we prefer to start the sessions when we’re all together.

Then depending on the subject matter for the day we begin with the workshop facilitators, or myself introducing the theme with use of various resources, flip chart paper, visual aids and where relevant, youtube videos.

The arts sessions led by Zara of BoxofPrints are a more tactile session where the children start painting, sticking, using their imagination and creativity practi- cally from the outset while Zara teaches. We always ensure we have fidgety toys etc for those children who may have special needs and just find it more relaxing to have some- thing to fiddle with in their hands.

You mentioned that parents should help their children embrace their heritage; do you think the real work needs to start with educating the parents first, before they can guide their children through our multicultural world?

Absolutely- but we must begin somehow often children—and families—adjust their identities to fit into European or West- ern narratives. That loss of authenticity is painful to witness.

This is why, whenever possible, we meet families in their home environment, where children feel safe and authentic. Parents and carers are also invited to the end-of-course celebration, where they can, proudly see the artistic pieces, their chil- dren have created and the confidence they have gained.

Which approach works better in your experience – visiting schools directly or setting up dedicated community clubs for the programme. Have you found one more effective than the other?

We are still in the discovery stage – we have delivered in preventative youth justice spaces; in churches with children as a part of their ‘Sunday school classes’ exploring values and beliefs and done some one-to-one work. To date we have found groupwork to be the most enjoyable for the children, among others.

Our thinking is that school or other corpo- rate spaces are preferred as we do not have to concern ourselves with hiring costs, caretak- er-type responsibilities and additional costs. We also prefer to have kitchen spaces nearby to deliver on the food and cuisine aspect of the program

When young people start reconnecting with their heritage through your programme, what changes do you see in them? Can you share any success stories with us?

During our sessions, we literally see chil- dren come alive, singing, rocking, and smil- ing, especially when our professional jazz musician, Floyd, plays his acoustic guitar. It is truly heart-warming. Laughter and joy are vital for a child’s wellbeing, and we witness that transformation in real time.

Floyd, whose wife is Zimbabwean, also introduces a range of African drums and instruments. The children love exploring them, creating rhythms, and fully immers- ing themselves in the musical experience. In those moments, their confidence, happiness, and pride in heritage shine through.me.

What has been your biggest challenge since launching this initiative?

Our greatest challenges have been funding, marketing, and convincing key stake- holders of the programme’s value. We were fortunate to receive a UK National Lottery grant, but those funds are almost exhausted.

Ideally, we do not want to remain a not-forprofit organisation dependent on grants. Our vision is for corporates to purchase the programme, allowing us to deliver it and eventually train others to do the same.

That said, we are confident that as aware- ness grows, we will achieve our goal of reaching the international market. So, while funding is always a concern, I can honestly say I am sleeping well most nights.

You’ve identified Western influence as a significant factor affecting Caribbean children. How do you and parents work together to help young people navigate these different cultural influences?

First, the so-called ‘West’ – true anthro- pologists, struggle with that term, because it is a social construct. They prefer the terms – developed and developing countries.

We acknowledge that the UK is where the children currently reside – and we recognise and celebrate the positives and advantages this gives, by reinforcing the importance of the UK values, citizenship, among others.

But the children are taught that the UK is not where they originate from and that in certain places they may go – some individu- als may feel the need to remind them of their differences in a negative way.

However, by equipping them with a strong sense of identi- ty and introducing the concept of agency, we empower children to make positive choices and constantly remind them that inferiority complex and imposter syndromes is not for them. They have every right to occupy major spaces as others because of their African and African Caribbean heritage.

These young people are naturally influ- enced by their parents and the environment around them. How do you help families balance respect for other cultures while strengthening their own cultural roots?

As stated previously being part of a dias- pora, children have the gifts of being able to celebrate diverse cultures. We help them to navigate the spaces where they are in the mi- nority and remind them that being different while at times presents challenges, also has its many advantages. Each child is unique and special.

Citizenship and respect for our communi- ties is consistently reinforced during sessions and become a part of the organic conversa- tions which ensue with the children.

We are certainly not about elevating one race above another or promoting exclusivity – because after all we are one race – the human race and have the same colour blood running through our body.

However, we believe the affirmation of African/African Caribbean heritage is missing from the equation and so there is a greater emphasis on this.

Can you tell us about your upcoming book on the ‘Realisation Identity Intervention’ for Caribbean children?

How will this help you reach more families? Wonderful idea. I would like to do a PhD so yes once I am funded to do the more indepth research in Africa and the Caribbean – God willing – there will be a book. I also have a good idea what the book will be called too, now you mention it.

You’ve chosen to immerse yourself with a young Ghanaian family, observing their daily life and cultural practices. As someone of Caribbean heritage, what drew you to this particular approach? What are you learning from this experience?

Field immersion or ethnography is how anthropologists do their research. It’s great. Some sociologists and other academics ques- tion the validity of this approach to study, cynically regarding it as not clinical or actu- arial enough, but I would encourage others to try it.

So, once I decided my Masters focus area was about ethnic and cultural heritage using ethnographic approach to study I went about looking for willing family volunteers in church and other spaces.

Thankfully the Ansahs were willing and welcomed me into their spaces where I spent three months accompanying them to church, shopping, school journeys, theatre and other social activities