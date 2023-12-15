Having NASS on My Side Enough for Me to Succeed, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration would succeed with the leadership of the National Assembly by his side. The President said that his government’s efforts to transform the nation’s economy have begun to yield the desired results with the support of the National Assembly led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. He disclosed this at a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of the Senate president yesterday in Abuja.

In a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngrlale, Tinubu said the challenges facing the country would be jointly assessed by the executive and legislature with a view to evolving implementable solutions for the good of Nigerians. “Having Senate President Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas, on my side is enough for me to succeed, and we will succeed,” he said. Extolling the leadership credentials of the Senate President, Tinubu said the chairman of the National Assembly has always shown commitment to national development, starting out as a commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, where he understudied Lagos; drew up a blueprint and implemented it as a two-term executive governor.

“I believe in the person of Sen Godswill Akpabio. He is truly in God’s will for his life. I was governor in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and he was a commissioner. “As a commissioner, he was extremely inquisitive about what was going on in Lagos. I didn’t know then that he wanted to be a governor. As governor, he transformed Akwa Ibom tremendously,’’ the President stated. The President recalled how some of the economic and social programmes initiated by Akpabio, when he was governor, developed the state, noting that the drainage system Akpabio constructed had saved many lives and livelihoods.

In his remarks, the Senate president commended President Tinubu for his visionary leadership, most recently demonstrated in the quality of decisions taken so far to ensure improved security and a revamped economy. “You are the first President who openly stepped out and said you believed that someone like me would make a difference as Senate president. “It is not that the National Assembly is an appendage of the executive. President Tinubu is the first to get it right. Mr President, there’s no country that you have been to that investors did not rush to meet with you,’’ Akpabio said.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives thanked the President for articulating his economic vision clearly for the National Assembly, departing from what he described as “impulsive programmes.” The keynote speaker, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), appreciated the President for his courage and diligence in leading the nation on the path of growth and recovery with innovative ideas and for appointing competent hands to run the affairs of the country.