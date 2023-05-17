New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Having My Mum As My Music Teacher Shared My Music – KHIID

Fast-rising Nigerian artist and songwriter, Falade Oluwasetemi popularly known as ‘KHiiD’, who hails from Ado Ekiti State but was born and raised in Akure, Ondo State has said that KHiid is an acronym for “Kindness Hope Inspiration and Delight” which summarises his whole life.

The Afrobeat artist stated that growing up in a single-parent household has its challenges but the love was real, he also says that he draws his inspiration from God and the two most important people in his life – his mother and his younger brother and he cannot envision a future without them.

Narrating his relationship with his mum and her impact on his music, he says: “I was blessed to have the best music teacher from a young age, my mum. I watched her all the time, she was in the choir and I followed her to rehearsals every Saturday back then I never missed it.”

He was groomed by his mum throughout high school but evolved in his music after gaining admission int

