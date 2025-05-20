Having Children Late Can Raise Breast Cancer Risk –Study

Share

A new study led by researchers in Europe has suggested that becoming a mother over the age of 30—or not having children at all—combined with pil – ing on the pounds could triple the risk of breast cancer.

British experts discovered the increased risk of the disease after analysing data from nearly 50,000 women. They presented their findings at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) 2025 in Malaga, Spain, from May 11 to 14.

The ECO annual scientific congress on obesity in Europe, brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in obesity science, prevention, and treatment.

They found women who gave birth after 30 and experienced significant weight gain in their 20s had nearly three times the risk of breast cancer compared to younger, slimmer mothers.

Previous research has shown earlier pregnancy can help reduce the risk of breast cancer while significant weight gain is known to increase the risk of the disease. Experts believe that excess body fat can fuel the production of hormones that help breast tumours to grow.

