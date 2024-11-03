Have Fear Of God In Your Daily Activities, Olubadan Urges Nigerians

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin 1, has called on Nigerians irrespective of their religion, tribe, culture and tradition to always put God first in their daily activities.

Speaking during the 2024 Adult Harvest celebration at the Cathedral of St Peter Aremo, Ibadan where he was the royal father of the day, the monarch said “God is love and if you love Him you will fear Him and obey His commandments which basically states that you should love God and your fellow human beings”.

According to a press release issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Olugbemiga Ayoade, the monarch who spoke through the palace chaplain, Pastor Adediji Olusoji, Olubadan, enjoined all religious leaders, political leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, as well as, their followers to know that they are accountable to God and that one day, they will give account of their stewardship to their creator.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Provost of the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, Very Rev’d Samuel Kayode Olawoyin, appreciated Kabiyesi for honouring the invitation as the royal father of the day and for the support given to make the harvest celebration a huge success.

Provost Kayode Olawoyin prayed for the peaceful co-existence in Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole to continue to reign particularly during the administration of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

In his sermon at the occasion, the preacher Venerable Dr. Moses Akinola, enjoined the congregation to note that the earth is God’s vineyard and God would harvest us according to our performances while on earth. He urged all and sundry to retrace their steps and do the will of God in order to inherit the heavenly kingdom.

Gracing the service were Prince Adekunle Owolabi Olakulehin; the Special Adviser to Lagos State Government on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Chief, Dr Olajide Abiodun Babatunde; clergy, laity and other invited guests among others.

