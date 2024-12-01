Have Faith, Return to God in Genuine Repentance, Muoka Advises Nigerians

Share

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has urged Nigerians to return to God in prayer by faith and genuine repentance for positive changes in their lives and in the nation.

Muoka who said God was the hope for the needy made the appeal recently at the conclusion of a two-day crusade: ‘Hope for The Needy’ held at the Church’s headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos.

The crusade witnessed several testimonies causing the General Overseer and congregation to burst into loud jubilation, as a 15-year old girl who according to her parents was brought dead but came alive during the prayer session of deliverance and healing.

Also, the healing of a 45 years old deaf and dumb, crippled walking, birthing of three children after over 28 years of delay and other testimonies as shared by the testifiers.

In his sermon, Muoka assured the worshippers that God was able to do again what He did in the days of old.

He said: “It is very clear that He is the hope for the needy. Our God is the hope of the needy. Indeed, I don’t know what you are looking for, God will do it for you. What He did in the Bible, in the days of old He is still doing. No matter the problem, He will give us solutions from A-Z. Master Jesus is the hope for the needy,” he stated.

Muoka who highlighted two points, ‘The needy and their cry’ and ‘God’s intervention, response and benefits’, emphasised that needs which are different from wants can bring about mockery if not met timely.

“Needs bring terrible pain and vacuum, make for crying and reproach. You don’t have a child, people will mock you. You don’t have a husband, people will look at you somehow, if you are poor people will avoid you.

“When one is barren, without a job, without a husband or wife such person has need for freedom/needs deliverance and the hope of the needy will bring solution.

“…You need to come to Him in prayer by faith and genuine repentance, I am assuring you all your needs shall be met.”

