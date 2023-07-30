Have A Little Patient With Tinubu, Jigawa Gov To Nigerians

The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi, has assured Nigerians that the painful reforms carried out by their APC Presidency would soon yield a positive outcome with the citizens smiling for it.

“The Presidency of Ahmad Bola Tinubu means well for Nigeria, what it’s required is understanding and support of the Nigerians, because soon they will turn to be the real beneficiaries of the Subsidy removals and other perceived tied policies”.

Speaking Saturday night when he was honored by the Hadejia Residents in Kano, led by the National President of the Harmonized Traders Association, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, and a Business Mogul Salisu Sambajo, the Governor insisted that President Tinubu means good for Nigeria he should be fully supported to actualized his missions.

Umar Namadi hints that the APC Presidency is still at its baby stage of livelihood, must Nigerians needs to understand what the government wants to achieve, and could only be done with a little patience.

The Governor while talking about his 12-point agenda for Jigawa State, notes that the key of that agenda is making the State of Hubs of Agricultural production with Youths also taking center stage in their programs and policies.

He said that is why a special agency for Youth development was created to cater specifically to the redundant Youths and to stop them from migrating to other States for a Greener posture.

Earlier the National President of the Harmonized Traders Union and the Co-organizer of the programme, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, urged the Governor to ensure that a special package program is been created that will curtail the rampant migration of their Youths to the Southern part of the Country.

Dr Bature AbdulAziz also appealed to the Government of Mallam Umar Namadi to fully concentrate on the agricultural revolution aimed at producing more food for the State and Nigeria in general.

He assured that as People of integrity and business acumen, they would be steadfast in providing all necessary advice to the Government to succeed.

“Our recognition today of your government and the award we have given you and some of your Cabinet members are nothing but a means of gingering you to focus on the development and wellbeing of Jigawa State and the Citizens”, Dr Bature said.

All the State’s newly appointed Cabinet members, religious and traditional leaders, with some National Assembly elected members, and the State Speaker of the House of Assembly and his members witnessed the honoring of the State Governor in Kano.