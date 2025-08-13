HAVAS Red Expands Presence In W’Africa With Nigerian Operations

HAVAS Africa has announced the launch of HAVAS Red Nigeria, marking a major step in the global merged media agency’s growth across West Africa and strengthening its footprint on the continent.

The move follows HAVAS Red’s entry into South Africa in October 2023, Côte d’Ivoire in April 2024, and Kenya in July 2025. With Nigeria added to its roster, the PR, social, and influencer agency now operates in 23 markets worldwide, including the US, UK, Australia, China, France, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2019, HAVAS Red is known for its merged media model, integrating earned, social, experiential, and content marketing to help brands connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Global CEO of HAVAS Red and Global Chairman of the HAVAS PR Network, James Wright, said:

“Expanding into Nigeria is a pivotal step in our continued growth across Africa. “With a strong local team led by Dare Oyegbola, HAVAS Red Nigeria is ideally positioned to bring our merged media model to life for clients in one of the continent’s most dynamic and creative economies.”