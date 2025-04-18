Haulage: Trucks Dominate Nigeria’s N60.29trn Import Cargo Movement

Share

…rail accounts for 0.39%

About 99.65 per cent of the N60.29 trillion imports with a Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF), which transited from ports to various parts of the country were freighted by trucks in 2024.

Findings revealed that only 0.39 per cent of the cargoes were moved by railway in the period, leading to much pressures on the road and high cost of freight charged by truckers.

According to the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), more than 4,000 trucks were moving cargoes in and out of the Lagos ports daily to various destinations in the country.

Also, findings from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) indicated that a total of 15.35 billion kilogrammes (16.92 million tonnes) of consignments valued at N60.29 trillion were imported and processed last last year.

Of the volume of the cargoes, only 66,110 tonnes were moved by rail in 55 trips in three months from Lagos Port. Before now, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that it would move 270 train trips on monthly basis.

According to NRC, the 55 train trips from the port covered October, November, and December 2024 at AP Moller Terminal (APMT) and ENL Consortium. Data by NRC indicated that a total of 66,230 tonnes of containerised cargoes were freighted by railway.

Also, railway moved 13,090 tonnes in October, 24,240 tonnes in November and 28,900 tonnes in December, while only 1,880 tonnes of pipes were moved by railway from ENL Consortium terminal in December.

It was revealed that APMT accounted for 10 trips in October; 27 trips in November and 17 trips in December, while ENL had just one train movement in December 2024.

Meanwhile, NRC has expressed readiness to recommence cargo movement between Lagos and Kano via the narrow gauge corridor under its Western District.

This development was confirmed by its Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, during an inspection tour of freight facilities in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the Dugbe Ibadan Narrow Gauge Train Station, Opeifa stated: “The essence of this tour is to enable us to assess our readiness to handle the cargo side of our business as a business and logistics facilitator.

We are happy with the extent of what we have seen and we can comfortably say we are ready to move any manner of cargo for any of our customers.” He noted that preparations were in place to flag-off cargo services from the Dugbe end as soon as the service resumes.

During the tour, which included stops at Omi Adio, Moniya Freight Park, and the Obafemi Awolowo Train Station, the NRC boss stated the need to acquire more land to expand cargo handling infrastructure near the proposed dry port area.”

Recall that the Federal Government commenced container haulage from Apapa Port to Moniya in Ibadan in 2024 through the $1.5 billion standard gauge rail, more than two years after the rail line was commissioned by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, who inaugurated the first cargo movement from Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor, said that containers would be moved using one line that has been completed out of the three standard gauge lines.

He noted the government was working on removing the Customs scanner building, impeding the completion of the other two lines.

Alkali stressed: “We will be doing three trips in a day, which will amount to 90 trips in a month if multiplied by 30 days in a month.

By the time the Customs building is removed and the remaining two standard gauge lines are ready for use, we will be doing 270 train trips from Lagos to Ibadan in a month and nine train trips in a day.”

According to him, the commencement of containers from Apapa to Ibadan will help to decongest Apapa roads by reducing the number of containers carrying trucks on the road.

Share