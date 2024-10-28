Haulage: Port Access Road Transporters Fear N329bn Loss To Extortion

Share

Transporters evacuating cargoes in and out of the ports in Apapa have raised the alarm over extortions by illegal toll operators along the route.

They complained that if government refuses to intervene urgently, they would be losing as much as N329 billion annually as fines imposed by the Committee on Abandoned Vehicles and some tow operators.

With about 3,000 trucks loading at the ports, they said this would raise the cost of moving cargoes as each truck driver will be forced to cough out between N200,000 and N300,000 daily on the port road as fine, translating to an average of N27 billion monthly.

According to the Sssociation of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), the rampant extortion and unfair practices alledgedly being perpetrated by the committee and some tow operators is affecting their business.

The association urged the Lagos State Government, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to intervene, noting that some individuals were using government machinery to enrich themselves on the port roads.

The President of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, said that truckers were facing outrageous fines, harassment by state actors and street urchins through exorbitant charges imposed on truckers for towing and traffic offenses.

According to him, the draconian methods employed by them had severely impacted the ability of truckers to maintain their vehicles, with dire consequences for the safety standards of trucks operating in and around the Lagos ports.

Ogungbemi stressed: “Truckers have reported that their vehicles are often seized on false pretenses of being abandoned, with fines ranging from N100,000 to N300,000.

The illegal charges enrich certain individuals, while truckers are left struggling to make ends meet. This has caused growing tension between truckers and traffic controllers.

“AMATO is calling on Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate the activities of the socalled “abandoned vehicles” team and for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) to take immediate action to curb the extortion.”

Also, the Chairman of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO)’s metropolitan sector, Abdullahi Mohammed, recounted that on several occasions, they dragged down the drivers and towed their vehicles and imposed fine tickets of N300,000.

He said: “How much does the truck load and after expenses how much balance remains. We are appealing to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to our aid and investigate theses illegal activities.

“The committee on abandon vehicles and some tow trucks operators are seriously extorting and emptying the last kobo of truckers. The committee has changed their tactics to hijacking vehicles committee.”

Also, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult Limited, Jayeola Ogamode, blamed government for the impunity at the port road, adding that the road mode of transportation, which is one of the largest producers of labour, had become a haven of extortion.

He said: “It can generate over 10 million labour and $5 billion as revenue annually because of the huge cargoes coming in and out of the seaports to their destinations.

But government has left it in the hands of hoodlums. Both the federal and state government are losing 75 per cent of their revenue to private individuals in the port sector.”

Recall that in September 2024, the General Secretary of AMATO, Mr. Bala Mohammed, highlighted the difficulties faced by their members, citing the brutalisation of drivers and the vandalisation of trucks by hoodlums.

Mohammed, who expressed concerns about the attacks, urged the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to intervene, saying the illegal activities on the port roads had not only jeopardised business operations but had also disrupted the timely evacuation of goods from the ports, thereby frustrating the entire supply chain.

He noted that the association was on the verge of withdrawing its services as the current situation was unsustainable and detrimental to their clients. However, the Executive Secretary of the council, Barr. Pius Akutah, assured AMATO of the council’s swift intervention to protect their drivers and trucks from harassment and attacks by hoodlums at the Nigerian ports.

Akutah reaffirmed the council’s commitment to ensuring that maritime logistics, particularly road transportation, operate smoothly and without disruptions.

According to him, the council would maintain a safe environment that allows for the seamless movement of cargoes to the hinterlands, noting that the council had promptly responded to a formal complaint received from AMATO and had begun consultations aimed at finding lasting solutions.

