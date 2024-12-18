Haulage Operators Seek Construction Of N2.2trn Ondo Port Economic Devt

Share

Haulage operators in the maritime industry have urged the Ondo State Government to prioritise the construction of the N2.2 trillion ($1.3 billion) Deep Seaport project at Olokola in Ilaje Local Government Area.

The port project expected to be funded and constructed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) was approved by the Federal Government in 2023 in order to create one million jobs and generate $9 billion annually.

The state was granted operating licence by the Federal Government to commence the construction of the port 19 years after it declared intention to have a deep sea port.

Worried by the delay in its construction after over a year, the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) said that the proposed port was a critical infrastructure to handle diverse cargoes such as bulk cargo, roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessels and offshore oil and gas.

According to the association, once it becomes operational, the port will provide the much-needed alternative to congested ports in Lagos, while offering access to inland Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

At Araromi seaside, AMATO President, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, expressed confidence in Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, noting that his tenure could drive economic growth and create job opportunities for the people of Ondo State.

The president described the location of the port as highly suitable, saying that the venue would remain unchanged.

Also, he stressed the importance of initiating work on the deep seaport project promptly, stressing that its potential to enhance the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and create employment.

Ogungbemi added: “As a body of haulage operators in the maritime industry, on behalf of our members, we congratulate Governor Aiyedatiwa and implore him to prioritise the establishment of the Ondo Deep Seaport.

“With the congestion at Apapa and Tin Can Ports reaching critical levels, it is clear that Nigeria urgently needs additional deep seaports.

It is our belief that the Ondo Deep Seaport will not only bring economic growth but also harness the state’s resources and provide substantial job opportunities for its citizens.”

He advised the governor to collaborate with the newly established Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to expedite the project’s commencement.

Recall that the memorandum for the approval was presented by the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the former Minister of Transportation, Engr. Muazu Jaji Sambo, following years of efforts by the state government to establish a deep sea port at Olokola which failed to materialise since 2004.

It was learnt that despite the $2 million grant by the African Development Bank for the pre-feasibility study of the seaport project, lack of effective ownership and politicking by the Ondo and Ogun states was said to have stalled the project.

The site of the proposed Port of Ondo, which also has an industrial city with Free Trade Zone status, measures 2,771.2 hectares.

The site is accessible from Ore through a new dual carriageway, which would be constructed from Araromi to Lekki in Lagos and when completed it will take only 45 minutes from the port to Lagos.

However, upon his assumption of office in 2017, the state government renewed efforts to actualise the construction of the port by the state.

The state had submitted the proposal for the establishment of the port to the Federal Government, with series of due diligence undertaken by both the state and federal governments.

Early, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) assured that the Ondo State Multipurpose Deep Seaport project would get all necessary approval for its implementation.

In 2020, the Head of the Consulting Firm, OIM-FBS Consortium, Mr Ekong Etim, said the OBC was essentially a confirmation of the governor’s vision that the port was a productive business worthy of venturing into by both the public and private ownership structure it was designed for.

He said: “We are happy that our report confirms that the governor’s vision is viable. Its viability has been carefully assessed technically, legally, financially, and economically.”

Etim added that the OBC had been submitted to the NPA for onward processing through the Federal Ministry of Transportation and will subsequently receive the attention of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for the issuance of the Certificate of Compliance (CoC).

