Haulage: Council Plans To Train Truck Owners, Drivers

Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) is planning to organise training for truck owners and drivers operating in Nigerian ports in line with international best practices.

The training programme will enable them to operate even outside the shores of Nigeria. The Registrar of the council, Mr Kingsley Igwe, disclosed this during a working visit to the secretariat of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), noting that the council was working to ensure that foreigners do not take over haulage jobs in the country.

Igwe, accompanied by top management staff of the Council, expressed appreciation for AMATO’s invaluable contributions to the growth and efficiency of the maritime and logistics industry.

The registrar expressed the council’s resolve to ensure that the Nigerian indigenisation policy was pursued and streamlined to protect haulage jobs from being taken over by foreigners, seeking collaboration with AMATO to coordinate the activities of the maritime haulage sector in tandem with professionalism.

He explained: “A certificate of training to be issued upon completion of such trainings rooted in international curriculum. Training priority to be given to AMATO for accepting to register with CRFFN in an open request.”

Also, AMATO President, promised to strengthen synergy and collaboration with CRFFN on port users training programme in order to promote professionalism in maritime haulage business, saying that this would enable truckers to serve efficiently and profitably in the industry.

Ogungbemi expressed added that the association would partner with the council to end the arrest of members trucks by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) due to false declaration by clearing agents and importers.

