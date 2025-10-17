Hatton Found Hanged By His Manager

An inquest oyesterday heard that boxing champion Ricky Hatton was found hanged by his manager, Paul Speak, at home.

Hatton died at his £1.7million home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14 at the age of 46. The hearing, which lasted less than five minutes, also heard that Hatton was last seen alive by family members on September 12. They said he had “appeared well”.

However, Hatton failed to attend an event he had been expected at the following day. On the morning of September 14, Speak arrived at the house to take him to Manchester Airport for a flight, the coroner said. But Hatton was found “unresponsive” with a “ligature” around his neck.