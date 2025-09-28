HATMAN to host Masterclass in Hospitality Accounting, Taxation

Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), South West Zone has announced the hosting of a two-day Masterclass in Hospitality Accounting and Taxation. According to the Association, the two-day training event is to equip practitioners with tools to manage, track, and maximise profitability in hospitality.

The masterclass, it said, would be delivered by subject experts and professionals in the Accounting and Hospitality profession, noting that it will also afford attendees the opportunity to network with professionals, gain real, and applicable skills among other deliverables.

Scheduled to hold between October 8 and 9, 2025, in Lagos, the training session highlights include; essence of accounting in hospitality management; cost control and budgeting in hospitality; tax planning and corporate compliance; developing tax planning strategies and to reduce liabilities; the new tax regime: awareness and compliance; and revenue management.