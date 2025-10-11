Hatman To Deliberate On Policies, Politics, Strategies For Inclusiveness At 19th Int’l Conference/agm

The Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) has stepped up plans for its forthcoming 19th International Conference and Annual General Meeting, set to hold between October 20 and 22, 2025, at the ancient city of Kano, Kano State.

On focus is the theme; Tourism Development: Sub-sectorial Policies, Politics and Strategies for Inclusiveness, with the conference billed to critically examine the frameworks and strategies needed to drive sustainable and inclusive growth across Nigeria's tourism sector. Speaking on this development, Dr Lilian Managwu, National President, HATMAN, said, ''this landmark confer- ence promises insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and recognition of excellence within Nigeria's hospitality and tourism industry,'' adding, ''the prestigious gathering will feature prominent dignitaries and tourism leaders.''

Some of the dignitaries expected at the three-day gathering, according to her, include Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, as chief host; Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; Hajiya Aisha Lawal Saji, Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Kano State; His Highness Khalifa Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the Royal Father of the Day; and Aliyu Badaki, President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). While leading the throng of speakers is Alhaji Iman Ahmed Zubair, as the lead speaker.