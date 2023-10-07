HATMAN Int’l Conference on Sustainable Tourism Holds October 17

Preparations are on top gear for the 17th edition of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), with focus on, Sustainability of the hospitality and tourism industry: The product, market and practice, which is scheduled to hold between October 17 and 20 in Lagos.

Speaking on this development, the National President of HATMAN, Sam- son Aturu, said the annual conference, which is being hosted by the Lagos State chapter of the association, is to expose members and other operators in the sector to global trend and equip them with the right tools and skills for their operations as the four days conference will among others be an exploratory one.

The keynoter at conference, according to him, is the newly appointed Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Ben-Awoyinka while the special guest of honours include the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigerian (FTAN) and Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Samuel Alabi. Some of the confirmed speakers include Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu and Peter Idoko.

Some of the sections in the forthcoming conference include that of the students conference, book launch, technical sessions awards and gala night while a number of sub-themes have been outlined to include; Destination marketing, education and training, electronic marketing and e-commerce, employee turnover and retention, hospitality and tourism product development and visibility and online reputation.