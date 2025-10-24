HATMAN Boss Urges FG To Address Policy Inconsistency In Tourism Sector

The Hospitality and Tourism M a n a g e m e n t Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) President Lilian Managwu has urged the Federal Government to address the policy inconsistency, infrastructure deficit, and a lack of coordination in the sector.

Managwu said this at the opening of the 19th Annual International Conference of HATMAN 2025 in Kano. She decried a lack of progress in the sector, saying: ‘‘Despite our rich natural attractions, diverse culture and human resources, our industry continues to face challenges of policy inconsistency, infrastructure deficit and lack of coordination among sub-sectors.

“The reality is that tourism cannot function effectively in silos. “All forms of stakeholders – hospitality sectors, transport services, travel agencies, tour operators and local/host communities must see themselves as critical components of the same value chain.

“For our industry to thrive, all stakeholders must not only co-exist but must collaborate under a well-structured and inclusive policy framework.”

The President urged stakeholders and relevant government Ministries, De-velopments and Agencies to have discussions on the reality of the moment and evolve politics and policies that will serve the people’s interest and not personal interest.

Managwu said: “The conference provides us with the opportunity to interrogate these issues.” She urged members to be committed to the ideas and tenets of HATMAN, stressing, ‘‘as HATMAN, our mission remains clear; to be the professional voice and moral compass for hospitality and tourism management in Nigeria, advocating for excellence, ethical practice and continuous professional development”.