HATMAN 2024: Tourism stakeholders call for stronger collaboration

Technological transformation, innovation, diversification spotlighted

The 18th International Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) 2024 ended on a successful note, with members of the association and tourism operators charged on embracing digital transformation, innovation, diversification and other elements to ensure the growth and development of Nigerian tourism.

The conference, which was held at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was attended by the former Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola De-John, alongside the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkwereuwem Onung and a host of other operators from across the various segments of travel and tourism trade.

Ade-John, who was recently sacked from her job and the Tourism of Ministry scrapped and merged with the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, delivered the keynote address on the conference’s theme; Emerging Economic Challenges and Sectorial Survival: Implications for Hospitality and Tourism in Nigeria.

She charged the operators to embrace digital transformation, innovation and diversification as the key elements that would inspire Nigeria’s tourism resilience and growth.

This is as she referenced the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) projections that Nigeria’s travel and tourism sector would create 2.6 million jobs by 2032 and contribute N12.3 trillion to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ade-John tasked the stakeholders to embrace digital technology, improve collaboration with government bodies, and focus on community tourism development. Her call for action resonated strongly with the attendees, who appreciated the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the industry’s growth.

In his remark, Onung commended HATMAN on its capacity building drive, noting that professional development within the industry is very crucial to its growth.

Onung canvassed greater collaboration between HATMAN and other relevant authorities and associations while applauding the participation of the Nigeria Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) and the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) at the conference.

The lead speaker at the conference, Professor Wasiu Babalola, delivered an insightful presentation on the economic implications of inflation, exchange rate volatility, and declining international travel.

He stressed the need for collaboration across all levels of governments, the private sector, and international organisations to ensure the industry’s survival and sustainability.

In his closing remark, the outgone President of HATMAN, Samson Aturu, outlined a number of milestones recorded within his tenure while challenging the new leadership of the body to build on the legacies of his administration as well as chart new growth path for the body and the sector.

The three-day conference, among others, afforded HATMAN the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to collaborate with key institutions such as NIHOTOUR, NBTE, ITF, ITPN, and NHCI to drive accreditation, training, and manpower development in the tourism sector.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) headed by Alhaji Yunusa Muhammed was commended for organising a colourful and successful conference and AGM, which saw the election of new executive council members for the body.

Kano State was chosen as the host of the 2025 Conference and AGM. Hajia Ladidi, the state Commissioner for Tourism, expressed the readiness of the state to host the event, as she highlighted the commitment of the state Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf, to the development of tourism in the state.

