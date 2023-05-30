Hate Against Igbo Tribe In Nigeria Is Real – Pere

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi on Tuesday revealed how he almost slapped a politician who was against the Igbo presidency.
The reality TV star described the issue as the “unfair” treatment of the Igbo tribe by the political class.
According to him, Igbo are being hated in Nigeria, narrating how a politician once told him that “an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria”.
However, taking to his verified Twitter handle the Delta-born Nollywood actor said he almost slapped the politician but was held back by his religious principle.
Taking to his Twitter page this morning, Pere wrote, “The hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real.
“I AM NOT even Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa and I feel for them.
“Someone who is in politics once told me that ‘an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria’.
“If say Jesus no hold my right hand that day, I for slap am.
“Online I see lots of hate toward the Igbo tribe. This is coming from people within the political space.
“We have a serious problem in Nigeria and we need to be honest about it and face it head-on. This is unfair.”