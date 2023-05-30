Hate Against Igbo Tribe In Nigeria Is Real – Pere

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi on Tuesday revealed how he almost slapped a politician who was against the Igbo presidency.

The reality TV star described the issue as the “unfair” treatment of the Igbo tribe by the political class.

According to him, Igbo are being hated in Nigeria, narrating how a politician once told him that “an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria”.

However, taking to his verified Twitter handle the Delta-born Nollywood actor said he almost slapped the politician but was held back by his religious principle.

He, however, lamented the hate campaign against the Igbo on social media.