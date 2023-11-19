Hatcher: Alabama Woman Pregnant In Two Uteri With Two Girls

An Alabama woman, Kelsey Hatcher, who was born with two uteri, each with its own cervix, has been trending after she discovered she is expecting a baby girl in each one. Her expecting two babies from two technically separate pregnancies, has been regarded as one of the wonders of the world so far. Kelsey Hatcher was said to have been born with two uteri, each with its own cervix, a condition known as uterine didelphys. She is expecting two baby girls, one in each uterus, with an official due date on Christmas Day, NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham reported.

Kelsey Hatcher’s condition may be looking like a double blessing but it is has been raising a lot of concerns on how complex her nurturing the babies would be. Some of the comments that has followed the reports are of concerns on how the lady would carry babies to term. If she is going to be allowed to birth both babies through va- gina, would it be like the natural birthing of twins? What if the two babies decide to come at the same time?

Would the labour pains be lighter or tougher than what other women with one uterus go through? These were some of the questions that came up since the news broke. When Hatcher’s first ultrasound appointment last spring revealed her condition, her husband, Caleb, almost didn’t believe her, she told the media. “He said, ‘You’re lying.’ I said, ‘No, I’m not,’” said Hatcher, who already has three children, ages 7, 4 and 2. She said the new babies will be her last ones.

Only about 3 in 1,000 women are born with two uteri, and the chances of being pregnant in both are at least 1 in a million, said Dr. Richard Davis, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Alabama Hospital. Davis is consulting for Hatcher through her pregnancy and has assisted with most of her ultrasounds. “I’ve delivered several women that have a double uterus, and most of the time, they have done well but I’ve never delivered one with twins in each horn, for sure,” Davis said.

The babies, who are growing healthily, come from separate eggs and won’t be identical, so Davis suggested the term “fraternal twins” might be a more accurate way to describe them. Hatcher’s pregnancy is classified as high-risk because it will require more care providers and contingency plans. That includes the high chance that each uterus starts contractions at different times, meaning the sisters could be born hours or days apart.