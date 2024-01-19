Hat-Trick Hero Nsue Puts Equatorial Guinea On Brink of R16

Equatorial Guinea were at the peak of their powers yesterday afternoon as they made light work of Group A opponents Guinea-Bissau, thumping them 4-2 at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

Emilio Nsue, the skipper of the National Thunder, was a big inspiration, as he netted a hat-trick with a collection of fine goals. He opened the scoring in the 21st minute after Pablo Ganet displayed some great vision with a pass that found Nsue, who buried the ball on the right of the post.

In the 27th minute, Esteban Orozco had a day to forget as he handed the opponents an own goal after his attempt to intercept a pass saw him turn the ball into the back of the net.