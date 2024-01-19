New Telegraph

January 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Hat-Trick Hero Nsue…

Hat-Trick Hero Nsue Puts Equatorial Guinea On Brink of R16

Equatorial Guinea were at the peak of their powers yesterday afternoon as they made light work of Group A opponents Guinea-Bissau, thumping them 4-2 at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

Emilio Nsue, the skipper of the National Thunder, was a big inspiration, as he netted a hat-trick with a collection of fine goals. He opened the scoring in the 21st minute after Pablo Ganet displayed some great vision with a pass that found Nsue, who buried the ball on the right of the post.

In the 27th minute, Esteban Orozco had a day to forget as he handed the opponents an own goal after his attempt to intercept a pass saw him turn the ball into the back of the net.

Read Previous

Tinubu and the Power of Creative Economy
Read Next

Okocha Names Super Eagle Captain Ahmed Musa ‘African Ambassador’