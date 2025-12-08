Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has stepped forward to show his support for Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star publicly expressed frustration over his treatment at Anfield.
The national team boss emphasised the importance of backing Salah during a turbulent moment in his club career.
Egypt national team manager Hossam Hassan has thrown his full support behind Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward publicly admitted feeling “bruised and hurt” over recent decisions by his club manager, Arne Slot.
Salah was left on the bench for a third straight match during Liverpool’s dramatic 3–3 draw with Leeds United last weekend.
After the match, the Egyptian star voiced his frustration over how he has been treated, hinting at underlying tensions behind the scenes at Anfield.
The 32-year-old hinted that someone within Liverpool was “trying to force him out,” and declared that he currently has “no relationship” with manager Slot.
What Hassan said
Reacting to the ongoing situation, Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan publicly expressed his support for Mohamed Salah on social media, sharing a photo of the two.
Hassan captioned it, “Always a symbol of determination and strength.”