Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has stepped forward to show his support for Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star publicly expressed frustration over his treatment at Anfield.

The national team boss emphasised the importance of backing Salah during a turbulent moment in his club career.

The Pharaohs’ head coach has offered his support to Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star expressed frustration over his treatment at Anfield.

Egypt national team manager Hossam Hassan has thrown his full support behind Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward publicly admitted feeling “bruised and hurt” over recent decisions by his club manager, Arne Slot.

Salah was left on the bench for a third straight match during Liverpool’s dramatic 3–3 draw with Leeds United last weekend.

After the match, the Egyptian star voiced his frustration over how he has been treated, hinting at underlying tensions behind the scenes at Anfield. The 32-year-old hinted that someone within Liverpool was “trying to force him out,” and declared that he currently has “no relationship” with manager Slot. What Hassan said Reacting to the ongoing situation, Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan publicly expressed his support for Mohamed Salah on social media, sharing a photo of the two. Hassan captioned it, “Always a symbol of determination and strength.” The message arrives just days before Mohamed Salah is set to join the Egypt squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where he continues to be the team’s key attacking threat. READ ALSO: Salah Left Out As Liverpool Face Inter In UCL

Liverpool Target Potential Replacement For Salah

Salah Destroying His Liverpool Legacy – Rooney Salah’s imminent arrival is important for the Pharaohs’ preparations, especially amid mounting speculation over his future at Liverpool. Egypt are looking to make a strong start with a high-profile friendly against Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this month. Despite the uncertainties surrounding his situation at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah remains central to Egypt’s plans, both on the pitch and as a key figure in the squad’s morale. Hossam Hassan’s recent message of support offers reassurance to Egyptian fans that the national team stands firmly behind their captain during this challenging period in his club career.