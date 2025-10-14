Hashim: US Genocide Debate Sparked By Govt Failures

A former presidential candidate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr Gbenga Hashim, has berated the Federal Government over what he described as its “shamefully political and dangerously unserious” response to Nigeria’s deepening insecurity crisis. Hashim said the government’s reaction to growing terrorist and bandit attacks has been driven more by propaganda and partisan considerations than by a genuine commitment to protect citizens.

“This government treats the blood of innocent Nigerians like a campaign statistic,” Hashim lamented, adding that “Instead of confronting terrorists and bandits, they are busy issuing statements and blaming imaginary enemies. “Governance is not propaganda.

The APC is more interested in securing PDP governors ahead of 2027 than securing Nigeria. Rather than uniting the country, the APC is pitching the South against the North,” he said.

The PDP presidential hopeful; said the recent move by the United States to consider placing Nigeria on a watchlist of countries of concern over religious and security issues was a direct consequence of the government’s failure to protect its citizens and confront terrorism with sincerity.

“While Nigeria does not have a state policy of genocide or persecution against Christians or any particular group, the levity with which the government has handled terrorist activities should worry every decent human being , not only Americans,” he said.

Hashim warned that if the current trend continues, terrorist networks could establish parallel governments in parts of Northern Nigeria before 2027, with the North Central zone becoming their main battlefield. He accused the political elite of being consumed by the race for 2027 elections instead of working to stabilize the country.

“Too many politicians are dancing around 2027, ignoring the fire already consuming the nation. If this continues, the context for elections may not even exist when the time comes,” he cautioned. On the economy, Hashim faulted the Tinubu administration’s fiscal direction, especially what he called “the endless imposition of taxes and levies on already suffering citizens,” warning that such policies were worsening poverty and insecurity.

“When people can’t eat or live in dignity, social violence becomes inevitable,” he said. “You can’t tax hunger out of poverty, you only create more chaos.” He urged the Federal Government to urgently reform the national security architecture, tackle the economic roots of violence, and unite Nigerians around a genuine plan for peace and development. “We must save Nigeria now. Delay is dangerous.

This is not about politics anymore; it is about the survival of our nation,” he said. In another development, Hashim accused elements within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring renewed allegations against him through his estranged wife, describing it as part of a smear campaign to discredit him ahead of the 2027 elections. He alleged that his ex-wife’s recent claims in the media were orchestrated by remnants of the same political handlers who, he said, plotted to stop his 2019 presidential bid.

According to him, “she had been recruited by elements around Buhari in the UK High Commission and the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA). Apart from other sinister things they did, they tried to frame me up for funding terrorism. I was questioned in the UK and released when no evidence was found. She was the one who gave the information to the UK authorities.”

Hashim further alleged that the same group seized two of his oil assets during the period, forcing him into a prolonged legal battle, recalling that in November 2020, the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, restored the Hely Creek and Abigborodo marginal oil fields to his company, Transnational Energy Limited (TEL), after ruling that the government’s revocation of the fields was illegal.

He added that the court also awarded $20 million in damages against the federal institutions involved. Claiming that his ex-wife’s legal battle in the UK was part of that broader scheme, he added that she was “recruited by the then Deputy Director-General of the NIA, who is her in-law.”

He explained that she obtained an undefended divorce judgement in England in which she was awarded £18 million (about N36 billion), but the judgment was later annulled by a Nigerian court since their marriage was conducted under Nigerian law.

“APC handlers funded her with millions of dollars, nominating her for several foreign grants for female entrepreneurs and start-up businesses. My lawyers have written to her several times to provide account details for the children’s upkeep, but she refused because she wants £18 million, not money for their welfare,” he said.

The former presidential candidate added that his ex-wife had denied his family access to their children, describing her as “a professional blackmailer and social climber who has made plenty of money from that trade.” He maintained that the revival of her story was politically motivated, asserting that “now that the 2027 campaign has started, the same APC team has picked her up again, pushing her story in the media.”

He dismissed reports of a new court order directing one of his companies to pay N300 million, calling it “an invention of an APC night court,” as he claimed no such process was ever served on his legal team.

“This is an act of desperation on their part, and it shows our message is biting them. Picking up stories from bitter women against opposition figures will not save the APC from imminent defeat in 2027. Tales like this did not stop President Trump in America; they won’t stop us here either, by the grace of God.”