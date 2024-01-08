Hashidu Assumes As Kaduna Electric CEO

Dr Unar Abubakar Hashidu has taken over as the Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric) from Engr. Yusuf Usman Yahaya who resigned the position last week.

Head of Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, in a statement on Monday said a brief handover ceremony presided over by the NERC Commissioner for Legal Licensing and Compliance, Mr. Dafe Okpaneye, was conducted at the company’s corporate headquarters in Kaduna.

According to the statement, Mr. Okpaneye thanked the former CEO for the work he had put in in the past 18 months to move the company forward. He charged the current CEO to harness the talent and resources available to him to take Kaduna Electric to greater heights.

Dr Hashidu urged the staff of the disco to look in the mirror and challenge themselves to do better.