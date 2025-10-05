Has Religion Lost Its Impact On Our Society?

Religion can be said to be a system of beliefs, customs, and symbols set around an idea of divinity or sacredness. It is the belief that there is the existence of a supernatural being, and to attract its provisions, there is a need to worship the being. In other words, it is a structured system of beliefs, practices, and ethics centered on the concept of the sacred, divine, or ultimate reality. It typically connects humanity to a higher power, the cosmos, and provides a framework for understanding the meaning of life, morality, and what happens after death

In Nigeria, before colonialism, Nigerians practiced indigenous traditional gods, and it was tied to ethnic identity. Each tribe had its own way of worship and the beliefs of worshipping their various gods, and this was the practice.

From the 11th century, Islam arrived through trans-Saharan trade routes, establishing deep roots in the north and creating powerful caliphates, such as Sokoto. Christianity came later, with coastal trade and, more significantly, through missionary activities that accompanied colonialism in the south. This period established Nigeria’s enduring religious and regional fault lines: a Muslim-dominated north and a Christian-dominated south.

After Nigeria gained its independence in 1960, there were mainly churches, mostly of the orthodox settings. It had Catholics, Methodists, Anglicans, Baptists, and had missionary schools to support their practices. As the years progressed, Pentecostalism came to the fore with the likes of the Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, who blazed the trail in Pentecostalism in Nigeria.

As the country advanced in its independence, so did religion become increasingly intertwined with politics and ethnic identity. Competition for political power and national resources often took on a religious dimension. A major turning point was the controversial inclusion of Sharia law in the constitution of some northern states starting in 1999.

This period saw the emergence of sectarian violence, moving beyond local conflicts to larger clashes between Muslim and Christian communities, fueled by political manipulation and economic disparity.

Today, Nigeria is almost evenly split between Islam and Christianity, with a small minority practicing traditional religions (often alongside Islam or Christianity).

Nigeria has been faced with religious evolution in terms of numerous denominations, sects, and preaching that challenges the societal status quo, age-old beliefs, heresies, religious crises, debates, and more.

So how have we fared in this regard as Nigeria clocked 65 years?

Speaking with Rev Dr. Kpanugo, a Methodist minister, he said, Religion has played a prominent role in our national life through education, medicine, and reshaping lives. It has also encouraged co-existence within man tribes and religious sects because we live in a setting where people practice their religious beliefs, and there is peace. Post independence, we have so many religious centres in churches and mosques. Pre-independence, we had much more discipline in our worship life, but now, the infiltration of Western culture is posing a challenge to our ways of practicing religion, especially the introduction of LGBTQ in our religion, which is against our morals.

Engineer Osinowo, in his assessment, said religion has now been laced with money as leaders of religious bodies now focus more on money. There are so many worship centres that are more for commercial purposes than carrying out divine assignments. Pre-independence and post-independence, there was a lot of reverence because there was this fear that they were servants of the most high, but for religious leaders, but not today, as they have lost respect because their demands are too much. They compare themselves with professionals who have the means to take care of themselves of which I don’t like personally. Religion in Nigeria is an opium because it is taken seriously, and you can see religious worship centres almost everywhere on the street, and most of these contributions they demand go into their personal pockets. They want to live in big houses, drive the latest cars.

Speaking with an elder who does not want his name mentioned, he said there are a lot of factors to consider about religion in Nigeria. Is it still meeting the spiritual expectations of the people? Is it still moderating our conduct as citizens and performing the role as the conscience of the people? In my personal view, its impact on society post-independence has waned as the conscience of the people. Citing some examples, he said Most Rev S.B Adeyemi of the African Church was the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman in Lagos State in the nineties. During the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, someone was to give a sermon on that day because of the state of the road in Lagos State at that time, and it was during the Military regime of Olagunsoye Oyinlola. I remember vividly when he mounted the pulpit, he was angry because of the state of the roads that he had to pass through to the place. At the end of the day, the military administrator was waiting to see him, but the Rev S.B Adeyemi told him to go away because he had met with him privately to discuss the state of the roads six months ago, but nothing has been done. Fast forward to today, how many of our Muslim and Christian leaders can look the Governor in the eye and tell him that? That is the reason I said religion has lost its impact as the conscience of the people.

Most Rev S.B Adeyemi lived in a modest house, but not today, a minister now wants to live in big houses. Many clerics lived modest lives, but not today. What is the theme of most sermons today? They emphasize wealth and not the salvation of the soul, which was what our fathers back then did not preach, as they focused solely on the salvation of the soul. How many people know the Ten Commandments today?

By the middle of the 80s, religious intolerance crept in, and we had all manner of sects. Since then, there has been a proliferation of sects. Many young people today are going back to the traditional worship of our forefathers because the religion that was practiced as they are seeking not to worship a foreign religion that has been imposed on us pre- and post-independence. Many religious leaders are materialistic because back then, our fathers didn’t care about these things, but about life hereafter. Giving the example of Late Prophet T.O. Obadare, who was given a car gift but directed that the car be sold to fix some urgent needs of the church, he now asked how many religious leaders would do that? So many people today do not see the difference between religious leaders and those in the world.

We had religious tolerance in the North

Also weighing in, a line editor, in a national newspaper, who did not want his name in print, shares his experience while growing up in the north, Kaduna, to be specific.

He said: “Growing up in the North in the 70s, Christians and Muslims were tolerant of each other’s religion. There was what I called Harmony.

“We had the Sunnis among the Muslims while the Christians had what we call Orthodox Churches such as the Roman Catholic, Baptists, Anglican, Methodists, the African founded churches such as the Apostolic, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Celestial Church of Christ(CCC), and everyone practised his faith

“In Secondary school, we had only two Christian Groups – Catholics, who attended Mass or Protestants who belonged to the Nigeria Fellowship of Evangelical Students (NIFES). The Muslims had the Muslim Students Society (MSS).

“However, all that changed with the Advent of Pentecostalism, where others were viewed as not being firebrands and many were converted as they attended crusades and revivals with the Baptism of the Holy Ghost, where disciples spoke in tongues.

The Muslims too responded with the brand of sects from Iran in the late 70s, and we had the Izalah al-Bidiah wa al-Sunna, otherwise known as Izalah in the North. Since then, we murdered sleep.”

The question hanging over Africa’s most populous nation is no longer just who will govern, but which version of its soul will prevail: the one that divides, or the one that, against all odds, still dreams of a unified whole. The answer will determine Nigeria’s fate for the century to come.