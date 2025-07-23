‘Has Marvel Regained Its Mojo?’ Critics Weigh In On Fantastic Four

The early buzz is in and critics are overwhelmingly upbeat: The Fantastic Four “First Steps” might be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s boldest reboot yet, sparking hope that Marvel has finally “got its mojo back.” Critics, including those featured in Parade, Tom’s Guide, and Nerds of Color, commend the film for its strong performances, retro‑futuristic style, and emotionally grounded storytelling. Vanessa Kirby’s portrayal as Sue Storm is consistently hailed as emotionally powerful and central to the film’s success.

Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Ebon Moss‑Bachrach bring rich chemistry and humanity to the First Family dynamic. The world of Earth‑828 is brought to life through striking visuals, bold production design, and a nostalgic 1960s vibe with Galactus rendered as an awe‑inspiring cinematic force. As directed by Matt Shakman, the movie stands out for being self-contained and accessible even for viewers not well-versed in MCU continuity. It’s clean setup makes this reboot feel refreshing. However, not all reviews were entirely glowing. Screen Daily described the storyline as underwhelming, complaining about clichés, tonal upticks, and missed opportunities for deeper character arcs.

Still, many critics, including AP News and The Financial Express, tagged the film a milestone for Marvel, stacking it up alongside cosmic successes like Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther.