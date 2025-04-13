Has democracy led to good governance for Nigerians? (2)

Share

Introduction

In the maiden edition of this treatise, we explored the concept of democracy, its historical evolution in Nigeria and its promise in terms of good governance. This sophomore edition continues the theme of good governance as the goal of democracy, focusing on inclusiveness/responsiveness; the rule of law and related concepts. Enjoy.

Democracy and the promise of good governance (continues).

Transparency has also been a significant issue. Public office holders, especially at the state and federal levels, are often accused of embezzling public funds. The Nigerian government has attempted to address corruption through institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). However, these agencies have often been accused of political bias, lack of independence, and inefficiency, which has limited their effectiveness in ensuring accountability. (See: Akinyemi, A., ‘The Challenges of Good Governance in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.’ Journal of Political Science and Public Affair (2019). 27(3).

1. Inclusiveness and Responsiveness

Democracy also promises inclusivity, ensuring that all segments of society have a voice in decision-making processes. In Nigeria, the 1999 constitution guarantees citizens the right to vote and participate in political processes. Over the years, women, youth, and marginalized groups have gradually become more involved in politics. However, challenges remain in achieving true inclusiveness. For example, the representation of women in Nigeria’s National Assembly has been extremely low, despite calls for gender quotas and reforms to ensure better representation. (See: Nwankwo, I. (2021). “The Challenges of Gender Representation in Nigerian Politics.” African Journal of Political Science, 18(4), 101-115.

Furthermore, responsiveness to the needs of citizens has been a major concern. Although democratic governments have made efforts to address the basic needs of Nigerians, such as improving infrastructure and healthcare, there has been limited progress in reducing poverty and addressing unemployment. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, poverty rates remain high, and many Nigerians continue to suffer from poor access to quality education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. (See: NBS (2020). Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria: An Analysis of the 2019 National Living Standards Survey. National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria). These disconnect between government policies and the realities of the people raises questions about the effectiveness of democratic institutions in responding to citizens’ needs.

2. The Rule of Law

Democracy and the rule of law are inseparable concepts that make it possible for modern societies to function effectively and thus guarantee peace, harmony and egalitarianism in the society.

A strong rule of law is a critical component of good governance, ensuring that justice is administered impartially and that no one is above the law. Democracy, when functioning well, guarantees that the rule of law prevails. In Nigeria, the judiciary is independent, and the constitution provides for the protection of human rights. However, the rule of law has often been undermined by political interference, inadequate judicial processes, and corruption. High-profile cases of injustice, such as the prolonged trial of former governor James Ibori or the recent scandals involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), illustrate the challenges of ensuring justice for all Nigerians. (See: Fashola, B. (2017). ‘The Rule of Law and Governance in Nigeria.’ Nigerian Law Review, 13(1), 45-56).

The slow pace of justice delivery and the influence of political elites on the judiciary undermine the efficacy of the rule of law. As a result, many Nigerians feel disillusioned with the democratic system, perceiving it as ineffective in ensuring justice for ordinary citizens.

Conclusion

In conclusion therefore, I wish to state that democracy and good governance are inherently connected, and understanding this relationship is crucial for transforming democratic practices, particularly in contexts like Nigeria, where fundamental democratic principles are weak and often times lacking in a whole. If democracy is truly practiced in alignment with good governance, there would be noticeable improvements in the country’s political and social outcomes. As it stands, both the process and the results of democracy in Nigeria have had negative effects on citizens’ welfare, which should be at the heart of any democratic system. The solution lies in the promotion of good governance, which requires shared responsibilities between both the governed and the governing. To strengthen the political system of Nigeria for the benefit of citizens, there must be a rise in political consciousness and proactive civil society engagement, ensuring oversight over democratic processes and institutions. Such efforts should be organized in a way that challenges and overthrows corrupt politicians who have relied on deceit to secure and maintain power.

The negative consequences of bad governance in Africa (Nigeria in particular), including poverty, unemployment, post-election violence, and insecurity, demand the institutionalization of development-focused practices to foster change. At the heart of this is the fight against corruption, which should be institutionalized and held accountable through democratic governance, including the oversight of anti-corruption bodies by responsible civil society.

Political corruption, which undermines democratic principles, needs to be addressed with the same seriousness and penalties as other forms of corruption, such as financial crimes. Too often, political corruption is overlooked, largely because the political elite, who are often guilty of these practices, hold significant power. For instance, Nigeria’s election history is rife with stories of electoral manipulations, malpractices and voter exploitation (over voting and under voting) by the political class. Post-election adjudication should not only focus on determining winners, but should also impose penalties, including imprisonment and fines, on political elites or their agents who violate electoral rules.

Now this

Free and fair elections are the foundation of legitimacy, transparency, and accountability, and should be consistently safeguarded to ensure leaders are held accountable to the people. The African Union’s peer review mechanism should be expanded to include sanctions against regimes that fail to uphold democratic practices. While the shift from military to civilian rule is an important step, it alone is insufficient to compel African nations to fully democratize. The pace of democratization should be flexible, but there must be consistent emphasis on respect for the rule of law, the conduct of credible elections, and the implementation of policies that tangibly improve citizens’ welfare. These fundamental principles must be adequately monitored and enforced to ensure that democracy delivers meaningful benefits to the people.

The frequent disregard for the rule of law in the present democratic dispensation by the ruling elites and their cronies, is as a result of the fact that the institutions of governance are built around individual leaders (ruling elites) and this makes it impossible for such institutions to function appropriately and independently as political corruption, abuse of power, judicial ineptitude, poor leadership and absence of due process has further pauperize majority of the citizenry. Emphasis however should be on how to empower institutions of government to the extent that individual leaders will find it rather too strong to manipulate for their selfish benefits.

So the real cross here in terms of democracy dividends is has democracy translated to good governance? Has democracy done any good to Nigerians? It is difficult for one to argue that democracy in Nigeria has brought some positive changes, due to the shallow impact it came with. While democracy in Nigeria has undoubtedly led to some positive developments, including the establishment of democratic institutions and regular elections, it has not yet resulted in good governance for all Nigerians. Accountability, transparency, inclusiveness, and the rule of law—principles that are central to good governance—remain underdeveloped in many areas. Corruption, political interference, and inefficiency have plagued the democratic process, hindering the ability of government institutions to deliver on the promises of democracy.

And this

If this threat is not confronted directly, the nation will remain mired in an endless cycle, perpetually caught in the illusion of progress while failing to achieve any meaningful change. The nation risks spinning in perpetual motion, only to find itself where it started—without progress or resolution. The choice is stark, and the consequences clear: unless transparency is embraced as a fundamental pillar of governance, the path forward remains uncertain and fraught with the perils of stagnation.

For democracy to truly lead to good governance in Nigeria, there is a need for deeper reforms in the political and electoral systems. Strengthening institutions such as the judiciary, anti-corruption agencies, and the electoral commission, as well as promoting political education and public participation, will be crucial steps toward ensuring that the democratic process translates into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians. As the country continues to navigate its democratic journey, the question remains: Will democracy in Nigeria eventually fulfill its promise of good governance, or will the nation continue to struggle with the shortcomings of a flawed system? (The end).

Thoughts for the week

“Democracy must be built through open societies that share information. When there is information, there is enlightenment. When there is debate, there are solutions. When there is no sharing of power, no rule of law, no accountability, there is abuse, corruption, subjugation and indignation”. – Atifete Jahjaga

“We have seen over time that countries that have the best economic growth are those that have good governance, and good governance comes from freedom of communication. It comes from ending corruption. It comes from a populace that can go online and say, ‘This politician is corrupt, this administrator, or this public official is corrupt.” – Ramez Naam.

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.

