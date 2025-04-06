Has democracy led to good governance for Nigerians? (1)

Share

Introduction

Democracy, often touted as the best form of government, promises a system of governance in which power is vested in the people. It is heralded for its promotion of equality, freedom, and participation, where leaders are chosen through free and fair elections. For Nigeria, the journey toward democratic governance has been tumultuous. After decades of military rule, Nigeria transitioned to civilian governance in 1999, ushering in the Fourth Republic.

This return to democracy raised hopes for the country’s political stability, economic growth, and social development. However, despite over two decades of democratic rule, many Nigerians still question whether democracy has translated into good governance. This article critically examines the extent to which democracy has led to good governance in Nigeria, analyzing both its successes and failures in addressing the country’s myriad challenges.

Concept of democracy

The idea of democracy, or government by the people, is very old, dating back to ancient Greece. The word itself comes from the Greek words: demos, meaning “the people”, and kratos, meaning “authority”. Macionis (2005), simply defines democracy as “a type of political system that gives to the people as a whole”. Abraham Lincoln, one time president of United States gave a classic definition of democracy as the government of the people, by the people and for the people. This definition of democracy has remained popular to date. This is because it captures the real essence of the practice of democracy as a kind of government that has popular power in which the people are free, happy, duly represented and people decide what happens through their representatives.

In a democratic state, authority is rooted in the consent of the people, that is, in the belief that people have the right to run or at least to choose their government. Democracies impose clear, legally established limits to what elected officials can do. All participants in the system must obey the rules regarding such principles as open, free and fair elections, one person, one vote, and acceptance of majority decisions while respecting a minority’s right to dissent.

Calhoun et al (1997), describe democracy as a system in which “the law guarantees extensive civil liberties, including the freedom to associate with whomever one chooses, freedom of speech and the press, and freedom from unreasonable search and seizure”. A democracy does not claim exclusive, unquestioning loyalty from its people; in fact, if those in power overstep their authority, the people have a right, even a duty, to vote them out of office or impeach them through their representatives. Democracy is increasingly getting attention globally and with globalization it is not losing momentum in popularity. However, democracy in Nigeria is relatively young with a lot of challenges facing its survival and growth. (See: Okoroafor, Ejike .C. (2010) ‘DEMOCRACY AND GOOD GOVERNANCE: INGREDIENTS FOR SOCIOECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA’

Democracy in Nigeria: A historical overview

Nigeria is currently under democratic rule which came on board on May 29, 1999, about a decade ago. Ordinarily speaking, democracy should lay the foundation for good governance to strive in any nation. But neither democracy nor good governance can be said to be on strong grounds in Nigeria today.

The history of Nigeria’s political system has been marred by instability. Since its independence in 1960, the country has oscillated between civilian and military rule. Military regimes were marked by authoritarian control, corruption, and human rights violations, while civilian governments, though democratic in structure, struggled with inefficiency, widespread corruption, and poor governance.

In 1999, Nigeria made a historic transition from military rule to a civilian government with the election of Olusegun Obasanjo as president. This period marked the beginning of the Fourth Republic, and for the first time in the country’s history, power was peacefully transferred from one civilian administration to another. This peaceful transition raised hopes that democracy would foster good governance in Nigeria.

Despite the formal structures of democracy being in place, such as regular elections, freedom of speech, and civil liberties, the country has continued to face significant challenges. These include corruption, inadequate infrastructure, insecurity, poverty, and social inequality. Thus, the fundamental question arises: Has democracy truly led to good governance for Nigerians?

Democracy and promise of good governance

The essence of good governance lies in the principles of accountability, transparency, responsiveness, inclusiveness, and the rule of law. For democracy to lead to good governance, it must ensure that these principles are realized. In the Nigerian context, there have been notable improvements in some areas, but there have also been persistent problems that undermine the potential of democracy to deliver good governance.

1. Accountability and Transparency

Accountability is where an individual or organization is responsible for their actions and decisions. Cambridge Dictionary describes accountability as “the fact of being responsible for what you do and able to explain it when asked”. “The Macmillan Dictionary defines accountability as “the fact of being responsible for what you do and for the results of your actions.” In essence, accountability involves being answerable for one’s actions and ensuring that there is transparency and responsibility in fulfilling duties or obligations.

One of the primary tenets of democracy is accountability, where elected officials are answerable to the electorate for their actions. In theory, democracy should allow citizens to hold their leaders accountable through elections and other democratic processes such as civil society activism and the media. In Nigeria, elections have been held regularly, and power has been transferred peacefully between governments.

However, the reality is that electoral processes are often marred by irregularities, fraud, and manipulation. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), tasked with overseeing elections, has been criticized for not adequately addressing voter fraud, ballot stuffing, and vote buying, which have eroded public trust in the electoral system. (See. Olusola, S. (2018). “Electoral Integrity and Governance in Nigeria.” African Political Review, 24(2), 33-46).

There is a broad agreement that “transparency” is closely tied to the right to know and the public’s access to information. The Cambridge Online Dictionary defines transparency as “the quality of being easy to see through,” “the practice of being open and without secrets,” and “a situation where business and financial activities are conducted openly, ensuring fairness and honesty.” Similarly, the Macmillan Online Dictionary describes it as “the state of being clear enough to see through” and “a straightforward approach that allows others to understand exactly what is being done.” Transparency is a key measure of governance effectiveness and impact, emphasizing openness, honesty, and clarity. “Good governance” encompasses several key attributes: it is participatory, consensus-driven, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective, efficient, equitable, inclusive, and adherence to the rule of law. It ensures the minimization of corruption, considers minority views, and ensures that the voices of society’s most vulnerable are heard in the decision-making process.

There are two types of transparency. The first is proactive transparency, which involves publishing information of public importance before the public demands it. This approach is based on the belief that all information of public significance belongs to the public and is only held by governmental bodies. It asserts the public’s general right to know, and proactive transparency serves as a mechanism for exercising that right.

This concept is supported by public administration theorists and international organizations, such as the World Bank. The second type is reactive transparency, which also concerns the public’s right to know, but is carried out in response to popular demand. The goal of achieving full transparency stems from the belief that democracy is rule by the people and that elected representatives are temporary agents who are accountable to the citizens.

Defined this way, reactive transparency requires public authorities to ensure that citizens are given equal access to information as decision-makers and to share information with the public at the same time as it is shared within the administration. For public administration to respond efficiently and professionally to citizens’ needs and provide quality public services according to the principles of “good governance,” it is crucial to increase transparency and improve ethical standards. A government that is open and accessible is more likely to be transparent. This realization has led to a global movement for more openness in government operations. Michael Johnston defines transparency as the “capacity of outsiders to obtain valid and timely information about the activities of government or private organizations.” He further notes that the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act in the United States in 1966, which provided limited guarantees of citizen access to government information, was a milestone in transparency.

This model has been adopted in other countries. Democratic and market reforms, along with the growing anti-corruption movement, have significantly contributed to the establishment of transparency as a key governance concept. Transparent political processes are viewed as more accountable and democratic, while transparency in the economy facilitates free-market operations. In both contexts, rights to access information and the corresponding obligations of institutions to uphold those rights are considered safeguards against abuses and vital components of good governance.

Transparency is seen as essential to various political goals, such as combating corruption, ensuring fair election financing, enhancing democracy, strengthening democratic institutions in transitional societies, and reducing international conflicts. Despite significant changes in Nigeria’s federal structure over time, the country still faces challenges related to transparency and accountability. Power in Nigeria is concentrated within the executive branch, led by the President and his Ministers, and party discipline often means minimal legislative opposition to government policies. The lack of transparency and accountability has undermined the legitimacy of the government. In Nigeria, the need to enhance transparency and accountability in intergovernmental relations is especially urgent due to widespread corruption and the lack of adequate checks on the powers of officials.

Transparency is closely linked with accountability and other fundamental principles of modern democratic societies, such as open justice, open government, freedom of information, and public consultation. (To be continued).

