The leadership of Harvesters International Christian Centre has addressed media reports regarding the invitation of its Lead Pastor, Bolaji Idowu, by the Nigerian Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

In an official statement titled, “Facts for the Record“, the church clarified that Pastor Idowu was invited to provide necessary clarifications concerning an ongoing investigation involving a church member.

The church who reiterated Pastor Idowu’s commitment to cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure the resolution of the case emphasized that the pastor honoured the police invitation as a law-abiding citizen and responsible leader.

It also urged the public to disregard inaccurate reports circulating in the media regarding the matter.

Harvesters International thanked members of the public for their prayers and support.

It further affirmed its dedication to transparency and collaboration with law enforcement.

This development follows public speculation surrounding the case, but the church has maintained that the investigation concerns an individual member and not Pastor Idowu directly.

Also, it would be recalled there were media reports earlier circulated which stated Pastor Bolaji was arrested by the Police.

The pastor was allegedly linked to a real estate scam and money laundering crime which led to his invitation by the police in Abuja for investigation.

