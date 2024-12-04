Harvester Pastor Reacts To Real Estate Fraud Allegation

Share

On Tuesday, the Senior Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu, dismissed allegations linking him to fraudulent real estate activities and money laundering.

New Telegraph reports that Pastor Idowu was detained in Abuja by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department over his purported involvement in real estate fraud.

Reacting to the allegation, the cleric during his online morning prayers dismissed the allegations, asserting that he neither owns nor deals in properties within Nigeria.

Idowu also refuted claims that billions of naira had been funnelled into his bank accounts as part of the alleged scheme, maintaining that his financial records are transparent and open to scrutiny.

The pastor expressed shock over the allegations, admitting that he learned about them through the media, just like the public, describing the claims as unfounded and misleading.

“I do not have any property in Nigeria. The only property I have in Nigeria is the one bequeathed to me. So, there is no property that I have or bought in Nigeria,” he told his congregation. “Someone said I received billions into my account. My accounts are public; you can check if I have ever received billions in them. It is just a lot of things going on in the press, but this is not the forum to address that,” he stated.

