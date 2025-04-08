Harvest Of Talents At NDSF By Scouts, Coaches

Share

A major objective of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDCC) may have yielded instant fruits with the identification of several young athletes in football, table tennis, wrestling, athletics and some other events.

This is a direct outcome of the engagement of over 20 coaches, retired elite athletes, and scouts who have been on the ground to scout potentials expected to be groomed and honed to international stardom.

Francis Sule, a former Nigeria table tennis captain, and now, a grassroots coach believes he has spotted promising talents at the festival. “I am very impressed with what I have seen on the ground so far.

Numerous talents abound in the Niger Delta Region, and I can confidently show you the athletes that will replace Funke Oshinaike, Aruna Quadri, and Bose Kaffo in this festival.”

Sule, who is a member of the Scouting and Mentorship committee of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, further explained to the NDSF media unit that he was overjoyed with the standard of play from the young athletes.

“I have selected young boys and girls who met the criteria for subsequent nurturing and developmental programmes.”

Also sharing his experience at the festival as one of the scouts, Paul Omamomo who is a FIFA licensed football scout said “We’re faced with the daunting task of picking the very best from the NDSF because of the unbelievable talents that myself, Victor Ikpeba and the other football scouts have seen here.

So I can confidently say that we’ve found the new Austin Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Sunday Oliseh and many more”. Olympian and United Statesbased Gabriel Opuana told social media Influencer, Chief Suo that he has identified a Shotput thrower but declined to name her.

“There is a girl that has shown very good potential and I’ll be speaking with her after her event. Now is not the right time to let her know she is good as it may distract her, but I’ll speak to her after their final throw”, Opuana said in a Facebook live post.

Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, Blessing Oborududu who is in Uyo as one of the Games Ambassadors, and doubles as a scout has no doubt in her mind that replacements for her and many others have been discovered at the NDSF.

