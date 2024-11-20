Harvest Of Hope: Celestial Church Celebrates God’s Abundance

Share

As Nigeria navigates its current economic challenges, the Celestial Church of Christ; Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin Parish, recently celebrated its 44th Adult Harvest with the theme: ‘Harvest of His Praise’. The joyous occasion was marked by an array of activities, including a widows’ outreach, revival services, and a grand thanksgiving ceremony, writes PATRICIA ADEKOYA

Amid the prevailing economic uncertainty, a beacon of hope shines bright in the Celestial Church of Christ; Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin Parish. As the parish celebrated its 44th Adult Harvest, recently, with the theme: ‘Harvest of His Praise’ taken from Psalm 100:4, resonated deeply, inspiring faith and resilience in the face of adversity.

The joyous occasion was marked by various activities, including a widows’ outreach, revival services, and a grand thanksgiving ceremony, drawing thousands of members and well-wishers to the church.

The Patron of the church, Most Senior Evangelist Soye Oluremi Oniagba, shared his thoughts on the milestone, saying: “It’s a thing of joy…We’re looking forward to marking our 45th next year, and our 50th in another six years.”

With a warm smile, he welcomed members and guests to the celebration, emphasising the significance of the theme. “Despite all that is happening, we still have cause to praise the Lord…

It is only the living that can praise the Lord,” he said. Evangelist Oniagba’s message was not just one of hope but also of prophecy. With unwavering conviction, he declared: “By the time we celebrate our harvest next year, the source of grace, the source of blessings, will have started coming down from heaven… Every Nigerian will have a reason to smile.”

Samaria’s transformation

He urged Nigerians to persevere, confess their sins, and turn back to God, citing the biblical example of Samaria’s transformation.

The celebration’s impact extended beyond the parish, inspiring a sense of community and unity among attendees. As members and guests departed, their faces reflected a renewed sense of purpose and optimism.

The “Harvest of His Praise” was not just a theme but a promise – a promise that better days are ahead, and that with faith and perseverance, Nigeria will overcome its current challenges.

The Celestial Church of Christ; Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin Parish, remains a shining example of the transformative power of faith, hope, and community. As Evangelist Oniagba so eloquently stated: “This country is a land of the living. It’s God’s own land… And the Lord will surely bless you.”

Beacon of light

This declaration of hope and faith resonates deeply, inspiring Nigerians to look beyond their current circumstances and trust in a brighter future. As the parish continues to grow and thrive, its message of resilience and praise will undoubtedly inspire countless lives, shining a beacon of light.

The Shepherd-in-Charge, Venerable Superior Evangelist Moses Ogunkola Ogunrinde, provided insight into the inspiration behind the theme. “It’s to allow all creators of God to realise the importance of God in their life… Whatever they want to be, they must reference God and give praise to God.”

He outlined the week-long celebration, which included a widows’ outreach programme, revival services, and a musical concert. Evangelist Oluwaseyi Odufuwa, a lawyer and elder in the church, highlighted the parish’s unique approach to harvest celebrations.

“We don’t levy for any harvest… You give as the Lord lies in your heart,” he said. This spirit of generosity and volunteerism was evident in the church’s community outreach programmes, which have touched countless lives. As the church looks to the future, Evangelist Odufuwa offered words of wisdom to the youth.

“The glory of the youth is in their strength… Invest, save, and trust in God,” he said. He emphasised the importance of vision, hard work, and responsible financial management.

In a nation grappling with economic hardship, the Celestial Church of Christ; Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin Parish, shines as a beacon of hope. This harvest celebration was more than just a milestone; it was a declaration of faith and resilience.

In the face of adversity, the Celestial Church of Christ; Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin Parish, stands as a powerful reminder that faith can move mountains. Its 44th Adult Harvest celebration serves as a testament to the enduring power of hope, community, and the unwavering belief in a better tomorrow.

