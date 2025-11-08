Harvest Of Fun At La Campagne As IPADA Celebration 2025 Beckons

Grand opening ceremony holds November 29

Ahead of IPADA Celebrations 2025, the host venue for this year’s cultural tourism fiesta, which debuted last year, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, is neck-deep in preparations to deliver on the promise of the 10-day long fiesta, holding between November 28 and December 7, 2025.

The 65 stretched acres of resort is looking spick and span with the different facilities and grounds wearing new look while additional facilities as well are being put in place to accommodate the expected visitors from across the world. .

Preparations in other aspects are also in top gear awaiting the opening of the programme, with Corporate Guard, which is the security outfit of La Campagne, primed for its duties, as the personnel have concluded intensive training for the event. What the resort offers is certainly a heavy dose of fun, curated activities spanning all-day and through the night.

Visiting as an individual, family or group, there will be plenty to look out for and feast on given the rich programmes and activities that are on the card at the multiple-awards winning African themed resort that is noted for its creative and enriching fun filled packages that offer guests immersive experience.

There is never a dull moment at the re- sort, from the moment one steps into the resort’s ground or drive through, you are immediately taken in by the amazing natural looks of the resort that is all enchanting and inviting.

Ekaabo

Ekaabo (Rotund reception house) at the fringes of the resort, is your first port of call. Here, you are welcomed in the traditional and customised ‘meet and greet’ style of the resort by the trained receptionists, all adorned in attractive and well-tailored traditional attires.

With a welcome drink and something to munch, including fresh palm wine juice and kola nuts, tea/coffee, local snacks among others, they take you through the rudiments of the traditional greetings and then introduce you to the resort, presenting you with the different packages and offerings curated for your delight.

A journey into the bowel of the resort

From that point you make your way through to the bowel of the resort, where delightsome treats await you. You could elect to go through the waters, where a boat ride through the lagoon safely delivers you at the beach front and then into the recesses of the resort, where the world of magic that the resort is begins to unfold.

You can also take a ride or walk through the well-paved road to the inner recess- es of the resort and settle nicely into the luxuries of the resort that await you. The sight is both electrifying and breathtaking as you take in the new environment that is all naturally inviting and pleasing.

An environment tagged by the creator, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, as; ‘‘where nature and man co-exist in peace.’’ A tour of the resort is a discovery and an exciting one to experience as the tour guide takes you through the forested area and regale you with the history of the resort, beginning with the Founder’s Camp.

The location where the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Akinboboye, spend the first few days of his exploration when he first set his foot on the forested enclave over three decades ago.

Beachfront

The beachfront offers so many possibilities, with a number of activities unfolding at the different sections of the expansive beach front, ranging from basketball, volleyball, beach front football, picnics, horse ride to beach party.

It is always a delight- some and fulfilling moment for those seeking a befitting place for staycation because of its ambiance, natural appeal and the avalanche of activities at your beck and call.

Water sport

A lot awaits lovers of water sport, ranging from quad bike, Kayaki, swimming boating, sport fishing, and rowing,

Culinary treats

Fine dining is one of the major selling points of the resort, which has mastered the act of promoting Nigerian food cultural heritage in a very creative manner, offering guests a rich variety of some of the rare Nigerian and African gourmets. Of course, continental options are also available, however, for many guests, the real experience is having a go at the Nigerian and African delicacies.

Your discovery is that dining time at the resort; breakfast, lunch and dinner, is real fun and entertaining time, with cultural and musical entertainment thrown into the mix for the delight of the guests.

Often times, guests are attracted to the dancing floor, showcasing some of the dance moves and singing along with the artistes from Atunda Entertainment stable. Private dining sections are set up on re- quest as well as dining on the water

Pool party

Featuring the longest swimming pool in the world, with pool bars, pool party is always a rich and attractive affair for many visiting the resort. This time around, with special dedication and curated packages, the fun will be turbo charged as a number of musical acts, besides Atunda Entertainment artistes, are lined up to make the occasion memorable one for visitors.

Musical concerts/cultural entertainment

With a knack for promoting Afrocentric culture and entertainment, blockbuster musical and cultural entertainment are daily affairs at the park, with special renditions by different groups and artistes. Night time is spiced with high wired live entertainment, with all attention on the larger-than-life stage at the beach front where most of the musical concerts hold.

Theatre and cinema shows

The packages also feature theatrical and cinema nights, with live performances by Atunda Entertainment and other groups of different theatrical renditions while interesting flicks are screened at the big screen for the relaxation and delight of guests at night time.

Bonfire

Bonfire activities are creatively curated for guests to savour rich and customised treats from the resort.

Games

There are also opportunities for guests to be thrilled at the African game sections where you have different traditional games for guests to try their hands on and be tutored by the resort’s personnel who are stationed at the game section.

Oja Afrika

A popular African market at a section of the resort, where you have a rich display of variety of African merchandise from all corners of Nigeria and Africa.

Communal life

Guests would also be exposed to real African communal life, with a visit to some of the resort’s neighouring communities, where you experience the locals in their natural habitats and are taken through some of the rudiments of their daily existence. It is always an interesting discovery to witness some of these local activities on display by the people. You are easily attracted into their pristine world where nature and man co-exist peacefully