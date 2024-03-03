Harvard Business School launches Tony Elumelu Foundation’s case study

Against the background of renewed geopolitical interest in Africa and an increasing questioning of traditional development finance models, Harvard Business School, last Thursday, released a case study examining the role and impact of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), and its unique approach to catalysing entrepreneurship in Africa. According to a press release, as one of Africa’s leading funder of young entrepreneurs, the Foundation has pioneered an innovative approach to seeding, capacitating and networking young entrepreneurs across Africa.

The statement said: “Draw ing directly from Tony Elumelu’s entrepreneurial journey, his acknowledgement that luck and chance played an important role in his success, the Foundation democratises luck, spreads opportunity, in a sector agnostic approach, and has developed a bespoke infrastructure that reaches every country in Africa. “The Foundation is a direct expression of Elumelu’s philosophy of Africapitalism, that the private sector must play a pivotal role in Africa’s development, and that investment must seek social, as well as economic returns.”

The case study, the first of its kind focused on African philanthropy, was launched before a class of graduate students at Harvard Business School and explored the Foundation’s unique approaches and transformative initiatives, showcasing how the strategic philanthropy offered by TEF, is driving positive change and elevating countries and communities. Specifically, the case study recognises challenges the Foundation faces, and its responses, as it developed its mission, since founding in 2010. “The track record is impressive, with over 20,000 entrepreneurs funded, over a million connected digitally and the development of an impact assessment capacity. TEF has disbursed over $100 million, reaching every African country,” the statement said.