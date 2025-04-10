Harsh Operating Environment For Manufacturers

Share

The first quarter (Q1) of 2025 was not a positive one for the manufacturing sector as government policies, mostly port tariff charges, pulled back manufacturers. Taiwo Hassan report

The manufacturing sector once again proved to be the target for President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Q1’25 to generate revenue for governance, especially from the ports sector due to its revenue generating strength.

However, amid the charges introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), the country’s manufacturing sector remained vocal, forcing both NCS and NPA to reverse their decisions.

Tinubu’s New Year’s speech

Indeed, the Q1’25 started on a note of concern following President Tinubu’s New Year speech on his administration’s commitment to achieving the nation’s economic goals, and making it relevant globally through collaborations with the international community, and improving the business environment to realise the $1 trillion economy.

In particularly, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) commended the Federal Government’s economic projection, but only raised concerns about policies inconsistency and some of the reforms currently driven by the government.

It stated that the chamber and members of the organised private sector (OPS) expected the reforms to deliver on easing the high rate of inflation, the burden of high interest rates on businesses, business shutdowns, and job losses, and the resolution of persistent challenges facing power supply, national security, and food production in the country.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, noted that there were still lots of bottlenecks in government’s efforts towards achieving government’s expectations.

Minister’s visit

The strengthen ties with the private sector operators, the Minister of Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, during the period under review, paid a courtesy visit to some Ops members in Lagos.

At the LCCI corporate office, Oduwole disclosed that her visit was to look at ways to accelerate the country’s economic diversification and industrialisation through ongoing reforms.

After listening to all the challenges raised by the LCCI management, the Minister acknowledged the challenges and reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to addressing them.

She assured the chamber that concerted efforts were being made to implement policies that enhance trade facilitation, attract investments, and improve ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Electricity tariff hike

Another key highlight in the period was the power sector, especially electricity pricing conundrum.

Reacting to electricity pricing hike,

Renowned economist and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, emphasised the need for the government to provide strong support, including subsidies, to the power sector to fast-track the socio-economic development of the country.

Specifically, Yusuf pointed out that

Electricity pricing conundrum would remain a tricky issue in 2025 because the country’s economy is too fragile to absorb the shocks of a fully deregulated or commercial electricity market.

According to him, the quality of the transmission infrastructures and the consequent frequent collapse of the transmission grid require significant investment which the government would have to struggle to provide.

He, expressed concerns over the ongoing reforms in the sector, which have forced Nigerians to pay more for electricity despite prevailing economic hardships.

Dr. Yusuf highlighted the importance of constant and affordable energy in driving economic growth but noted that the introduction of different electricity tariff bands has strained the pockets of the average Nigerian and threatened the survival of small businesses.

NESG’s position

In the Q1’25, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) pointed out that learning from the reform mistakes of 2024 and refining even successful policies would be pivotal in 2025 for the government to realise its goals.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NESG, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, made this known in NESG’s 2025 Macroeconomic Outlook, titled: ‘Stabilisation in Transition: Rethinking Reform Strategies For 2025 and Beyond.’

The report stated that drawing lessons from international best practices and adapting to Nigeria’s unique socioeconomic performance and strengthening the macro-economic environment would be critical to revitalising the economy and ensuring that the current and prospective reforms achieve their intended incomes.

Aduloju, while speaking on refocusing on Economic Stabilisation in 2025, said: “In 2025, achieving Economic Stabilisation will once again take centre stage in government priorities.

This reviewed focus is driving by growing public disappointment in short-term economic performance and an urgent need to regain growth momentum.

A stronger economic trajectory is critical for bolstering private sector participation, safeguarding living standards, and mitigating the impact of rising economic uncertainty.

EEG proceeds suspension

During the period under review, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the intention to suspend the extension of export proceeds by banks on behalf of exporters.

Ag. Director of Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. W.J Kanya, disclosed this in a circular to Authorised Dealers and the general public, adding that that the decision was Pursuant to provision of Memorandum 10A (23a) and Memorandum 10B (20a) of the Foreign Exchange Manual Revised Edition of March 2018 in respect of repatriation of export proceeds for oil and non-oil export.

The apex bank directed that from the date of the circular, “CBN will no longer approve requests for extension of Repatriation of export proceeds by Authorised Dealers on behalf of their customers.”

NCSP on manufacturing sector

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, also engaged China EXIM Bank and China Development Bank to review priority on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) projects and explore various funding options for accelerated delivery for key sectors in the economy, mostly the manufactur – ing sector.

This was part of the 2024 FOCAC project implementation, monitoring, and investment drive. Tegbe, who was in China with his team, also visited CCCC headquarters in Beijing and the company’s poultry farm, which produces 2.5 million eggs per day, to assess its replication in Nigeria using innovative funding models, like the partly contractorfinanced Lekki Deep Seaport.

He held strategic meetings with Lin Yifu, a world-renowned economist and a former World Bank Director, who is committed to supporting the NCSP in implementing policy and reforms for the partnership and attracting major Chinese investments into the country.

Grid collapse

In January of this year, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) warned that the the country’s national grid may experience more collapses this year.

In a bid to stall further collapse of national grid, MAN emphasised the need for an emergency energy crisis summit by stakeholders to hold where deeper conversation around the country’s power shall form the focal point of discussion.

Director-General of MAN, Segun AjayiKadir, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that the quest for alternative source of energy was bringing many problems to the existing national grid.

NPA’s 15% port tariffs

One of the most controversial policies announced during the period was the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) 15 per cent upward review in port tariffs for businesses, marking the first adjustment since 1993.

But the announcement was met with a swift reaction from the Ops leadership. Speaking on the issue, the Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Almona, said that the NPA had cited the necessity of aligning Nigeria’s port infrastructure and equipment with global standards to enhance competitiveness as the primary reason for this increase.

She pointed out that there was need to consider a spread of any additional and necessary cost burden on businesses at this time, therefore seeking for reverse of the new port tariff charges at the gateways.

FTZ GDP contribution

Free Trade Zones (FTZ) stakeholders also called for the strengthening of pillars that support the framework of the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in order to catapult Nigeria’s economy optimally.

Specifically, they stated that since the first oil and gas free zone was established in 1996 at Onne/Ikpokiri Rivers State, the scheme had contributed over $24.6 billion direct investments into the economy.

The stakeholders made the call at the SEZ 3rd Annual Meeting on in Lagos, where they gathered to chart pathways to the future of SEZ in the country.

Chairman, Nigeria Economic Zones Association (NEZA), Nabil Saleh, in his opening remarks at the event said, the framework to be strengthened were policy alignment, sustainable development, and innovation.

SON directive

In the Q1’25, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) issued a 6-month grace for all manufactured products in Nigeria to carry its new Mandatory Conformity Accessment Programme (MANCAP) logo it launched for manufacturing products.

SON noted at the unveiling of the MANCAP logo that the move was in line with the commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

SON also disclosed that the launched new Mandatory Conformity Accessment Programme (MANCAP) certification would be a tool for market access and to promote competitiveness of Nigerian products in the continent and beyond.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer (DG/CE) of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, noted that it would facilitate trade and export growth since SON plays critical role in facilitating imports and exports as it helps in trade barriers.

Customs 4% FoB charge

In February, following the uproar by the members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) over the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intention to impose four per cent Free-on-Board (FoB) levy, the NCS finally suspended its implementation to give room for more consultations with key stakeholders.

The NCS had earlier announced it would go ahead with the implementation of four per cent Free-on-Board (FoB) value on imports. This suspension was a sequel to consultations with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun, and other stakeholders.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who declared the suspension, said it would enable comprehensive stakeholder engagement and consultations regarding the Act’s implementation framework.

Last line

The manufacturing sector during the period was major concerns and period of uncertainties for manufacturers.

