Harsh Operating Environment Compels Manufacturers to Sell Plants

…Oppose Removal of Electricity Subsidy

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has cried out that recent policies of the current government have compelled some local manufacturers to shut their factories and sell off their productiom machines, amidst turbulent economic conditions in the country. The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, also said that removal of electricity subsidy would pose consequential effects on local businesses. The MAN DG explained that at no time local manufacturers were even enjoying power supply from the national grid, adding that yet they are still paying huge electricity bills.

According to him, removing electricity subsidy is going to affect the country’s manufacturing sector and Nigeria’s quest to achieve sustainable industrial development, saying that President Bola Tinubu should use his goodwill to intervene in the matter, which is of national importance at this period. Specifically, the MAN boss pointed out that fixing the country’s energy problems should be the priority of the current government and not plans to remove electricity subsidy, which multiplier effect would be massive in the manufacturing sector and other key sectors of the economy. While speaking further, Ajayi-Kadir stated that recent government’s policies had resulted to a massive disruption in local production and taking a huge toll on their bottom lines and revenue drive.

According to him, many manufacturers are having health issues following loans gotten from the Nigerian banks and not yet redeemed. Also, local manufacturers are shutting down their factories and sending workers to the labour market since their businesses are dying and government not coming with stimulus to bailout these firms. Ajayi-Kadir said: “Government needs to think twice on its planned removal of electricity subsidy in the country because of the challenges it will pose to the manufacturing sector and other sectors in the economy. “You don’t add more bur- den on a key sector that is in recession already by trying to make them pay more for electricity that they are not even enjoying and paying hugely for.”

Talking about the effects of epileptic supply, “any country that don’t have electricity is full of darkness. Even the behavior of the citizens of that country will be darkened. “They can’t behave in a way that is in a lighting atmosphere. He will be behaving like dark person. First thing we need to do is to make sure we provide electricity, stable one; 24/7. “I must tell you, most lo- cal manufacturers don’t rely on public power, they run generating sets 24/7 for their businesses. If there is stable electricity in the country, definitely it would attract foreigners to invest in Nigeria. “They know our country is full of milk and honey, that whenever people come here, they will survive it and they will make it.” He added: “But in the area of electricity, people are dying, business owners are dying.

Let me use bottle water manufacturers as an example, how much is the profit margin on bottle water? Don’t you know how much they will run if they don’t have electricity before they would get it. But if government comes with providing stable electricity, it will be good for every household and businesses. “Okay let us assume that in a month now, we spend N4 million – N5 million on diesel to run our business, now such amount of money, I am very sure, the PHCN can never bring up to N2 million- N5 million as electricity bill in a month. “If they bring N2 million for what I used for the month, definitely I will have another N2 million as profit. That N2 million will enable me share and empower a lot of people. That N2 million can be part of my business profit.