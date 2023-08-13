Harsh Economy: How We’re Coping With Challenges, By Drivers, Commuters, Traders, Artisans

This is certainly not the best of times for most Nigerians in all sectors of the country’s economy. Mostly hit according to investigations by Sunday Telegraph are commercial drivers, artisans, commutters and those who depend on daily earnings for their living. Aside the fuel price hike and highly inflated foodstuff prices, the challenges, according to them, are more than what they actually bargained for. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI reports on the agonies of Nigerians with the new economic realities

Majority are already feeling disappointed in the slogan, ‘renewed hope’, saying there was nothing renewing about the new government and its policy. Rather, it is dashed hope. As a result of this unbearable hardship on the people, the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), commenced a nationwide protest and that practically shut down the nation. Workers across the country stormed the streets, carry- ing placards of all sorts to express their pains and grievances.

President Bola Tinubu met with Labour leaders and promised to look into their requests. But rather than abate, the hardship seems to be increasing, thereby, making the majority to lose faith further in the government and in the NLC. Just last week, an announcement was made that the retail price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) in Nigeria will increase significantly, according to data from Spark Commodities, obtained by Sunday Telegraph last Monday.

Spark Commodities is a technology company that provides a transactional platform for buyers and sellers in the LNG market. It stated that the expected rise in the retail price of gas was going to be caused by the scarcity of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) vessels. It explained that this will result in charter rate hikes, ahead of the 2023 winter, when demand for the heating fuel peaks.

According to Reports, as of August 1, 2023, charter rates surged to $284,750 per day for November and $206,750/day for October while the current level is $ 70,500/day. It could also be recalled that the retail price of LPG fell from a price average of N730 per kilogram in June to around N600/kg in July 2023, and increased to N750/kg in August due to the international reference price in USD/Naira exchange rate. Another factor for the expected gas price hike is the exchange rate.

The international price for LPG is priced in US dollars. The Nigerian Naira exchange rate which was N770/$(official) and N885/$(black market) on Monday, August 7, will also affect the domestic price of LPG. This is because the Nigerian LPG usually trades the cooking gas it produces locally to off-takers based on the exchange rate. With the rate of the Naira to Dollar at N770 to $1, the price of a 20-tonne Truck of LPG could be sold at N14,184,210.53.

It was also discovered that the prices of 20 metric tonnes of LPG at the major depots in Apapa in the last seven days (July 28 – Aug 7, 2023) have been between N11 million and N10.7 million. The Federal Government proposed N8,000 monthly palliative for 12million poor Nigerian households to cushion the harsh effect of the fuel subsidy removal. Tinubu had on July 13,2023 announced that a monthly transfer of N8,000 would be made to the bank accounts of 12 million households classified as poor or low income.

The cash transfer programme was intended to be implemented over a period of six months. It was aimed at supporting vulnerable households affected by the removal of petrol subsidy. The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, now Minister-Designate, Dele Alake, said that the Tinubu administration firmly believed that if something was prohibited or removed, there should be an alternative provision in place.

In a statement, he explained that since petrol subsidy, which was seen as a threat to the economy, had been removed, the government decided to implement a wide range of relief measures to provide assistance to Nigerians. “A lot of ill-informed imputations have been read into the programme by not a few naysayers. The administration believes in the maxim that when there is prohibition, there must be provision.

Since subsidy, the hydra-headed monster threatening to kill the economy has been stopped, the government has employed a broad spectrum of reliefs to bring help to Nigerians.” However, the programme, has thus far generated heated debates among Nigerians, who take the gesture as mockery on them.

In response to the public criticism, President Tinubu reviewed the N8,000 palliative. He directed the release of fertilizers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory among other measures. The president assured Nigerians that the relief measures will benefit all citizens.

USAID warns of high food prices

The United States Agency for International Development(USAID) has warned Nigeria and other African countries to brace up for higher food prices, following recent developments that have temporarily halted Ukraine’s food exports to African countries. Isobel Coleman, USAID’s Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming, in a virtual press conference, said that Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative had already begun to trigger higher food prices around the world.

She said that the impact of this food price hike would be more felt in developing countries that were import-dependent, and had conventionally relied on grain imports from Ukraine. “This affects every country around the world but it affects, most acutely, large import-dependent developing countries that have to spend much of their precious foreign exchange resources to purchase food to feed their population,” she said.

One of the world’s largest breadbaskets is Ukraine, according to Coleman and that by doing this, Russia is increasing food prices globally. “We’ve already seen how global food prices came down over time after the Black Sea Grain Initiative came into place. Since Russia has pulled out of the agreement, food prices have again been on the rise,” she explained. Majority of those who spoke to Sunday Telegraph said they were not sure how long they could continue to tolerate and endure the current level of suffering they are passing through.

They are lamenting the various phases of hardship subjected them to by the fuel subsidy removal and government policies here and there. They feel it is highly insensitive of the government to them. Sunday Telegraph observed different degree of frustration exhibited by Lagos commercial drivers. Ayinde Solomon abruptly stopped the bus with about six passengers inside.

His anger and frustration were that one of the touts tried stopping him, asking for loading fee of N400 and he was only prepared to offer N100. His complaint was that he had paid about N2,800 in the morning and when the police arrested him for loading passengers by the roadside and not bus stop, his union members couldn’t intervene for him. Rather, they were only after him paying routine dues.

He explained that he had paid several fees including loading, park, chairman and vice chairman, police, LASTMA and Task force; all at each trip. He got so frustrated that he bursted into uncontrollable tears, lamenting how unfortunate he had been on the job in recent time. According to him, he kept being a victim of one unfortunate incident or the other, ranging from police, LASTMA and Task Force’s extortion to the Union’s extortion which is even the worst experience because of the aggressive way they are forced to pay.

He explained that Union does not bother about the working conditions of each commercial driver and vehicles or the pains they go through in the hands of law officers. “What they are after is their own daily dues. It’s not as if they come running to help us when we are in trouble with the law officials. As a matter of fact, they witness when police officers harass us and they turn their eyes the other way. They will now later come to claim their own dues upon seeing the dilemma that just befell us.”

He added that, in a day, he pays as high as N6,800 for dues, buys fuel of about N18,000 (with the new fuel price) and then could be lucky to go home with as little as N3,500 or on the average, N5,500. “This is so, now that there is increase in fuel price. It is really biting harder to the extent that I don’t remember to bathe some times before leaving the house. I have three children, who are in school. They approach me with different school and per- sonal demands. My wife’s needs are there too.

I hardly remember myself anymore. Please tell me, for how long will I continue to endure this?” At the end of his lamentation, he asked all passengers inside the bus to disembark as he was no longer in control of his emotions, hence, could no longer work for that day. He said he won’t be able to think and behave properly; hence, he needed to go cool his brain somewhere. Josiah Olayinka, another commercial bus driver told Sunday Telegraph that they (Lagos commercial bus drivers) were just fed up with paying multiple taxation alongside various degrees of harassment from touts representing different bodies of power.

He revealed the different level of payment they make on daily basis to different individual, groups work- ing as touts or money collectors. “We are just working for them while they wait in their offices to eat away our sweats,” he complained. Revealing that they (drivers) pay in shifts, first, he said they pay for loading of passengers from the park where they loaded-N1000, N200 (depending on the price they charge per passenger) for the chairman of the park, N400 for security, N200 for marker to identify buses that are compliant, N200 for the motor park touts, N200 for the nearby police station, also N200 for LASTMA and N200 for Taskforce.

“As you see all these bodies, they make daily financial contribution. And the money comes from our hard earned sweat while they sit and