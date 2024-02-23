Harsh Economy: CBN Calls For Patience, Promises Imminent Relief

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Olayemi Cardoso, has called on Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu as the management of the apex bank is working day and night to ensure that the weakened naira is strengthened.

He said this on Thursday at the University of Ibadan during the 2024 public lecture entitled: “Recent Developments in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market: Issues, Options and Way Forward,” organised by the Nigerian Economic Society, NES. It held at the CBN Centre of Excellence Hall of the premier university.

In attendance, among many others, was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Kayode Adebowale, who was rep- resented by Prof Olamakinde Olapegba, (DVC Administration).

Represented by Dr Usman Opanachi of the Department of Monetary Policy at the CBN, Cardoso said: “Any time naira is on trial, the CBN is also on trial. We are working day and night to address the challenges and we hope things will work out. The exchange rate features nearly in every sector.

The exchange rate and inflation are very high now. Exchange rate is a problem on its own. “Excess demand for forex in Nigeria is a legendary problem. It has just been there and over the years, the bank has implemented various strategies to address this problem.

Those strategies have only been able to provide some temporary reliefs. “The Central Bank of Nigeria does not supply or produce dollars; it is naira that it produces. CBN management thinks when you hold the price of a commodity that is determined by Fx down artificially, a time comes when you will not be able to do that.”