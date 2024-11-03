Harsh Economy: 5 firms exit Nigeria as Nestle records N255bn loss

Share

As Nigeria’s economic crisis festers, no fewer than five multinational companies called it quit with Nigeria from January to October 2024.

This is as the ones braving the situation continue to sustain heavy losses.

In the first nine months of 2024, Nestle Nigeria Plc recorded a pre-tax loss of N255.38 billion on the back of significant increase in finance cost.

The company in the period saw its pre-tax losses rise by N198.73 billion when compared to the same period of 2023.

Unilever

In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed an increasing trend of multinational and local companies shutting down or relocating their operations due to economic challenges, currency volatility and rising operational costs.

The latest company to announce its departure from Nigeria is South African grocery retailer ‘Pick n Pay,’ which confirmed on Monday that it will exit the market by selling its 51 per cent stake in a joint venture.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Sean Summers, stated that this decision aligns with the company’s broader restructuring plan outside its home market.

Pick n Pay, which initially entered Nigeria through a 2016 partnership with A.G. Leventis (Nigeria), opened its first store in 2021 and went on to operate two locations.

This venture was seen as a strategic move into one of Africa’s largest consumer markets, aiming to tap into Nigeria’s growing demand for grocery retail.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the exit suggests that economic challenges, Naira instability and regulatory hurdles have impacted the viability of this investment in Nigeria’s competitive retail sector.

Below is a year-by-year breakdown of companies that exited the Nigerian market from 2020 to mid-2024:

In 2020, more than 10 companies exited the Nigerian market, as the impact of economic instability and other operational challenges became evident. The notable ones among them included: Standard Biscuits Nigeria Ltd, NASCO Fiber Product Ltd, Union Trading Company Nigeria PLC and Deli Foods Nigeria Ltd.

The departure of companies worsened in 2021, with many more companies shutting down operations in Nigeria. Among those who left were: Tower Aluminium Nigeria PLC, Framan Industries Ltd, Stone Industries Ltd, Mufex Nigeria Company Ltd and Surest Foam Ltd; among others.

The exodus of foreign companies in 2022, with more prominent brands ceasing operations in the country, includes: Universal Rubber Company Ltd, Mother’s Pride Ventures Ltd, Errand Products Nigeria Ltd and Gorgeous Metal Makers Ltd.

Further in 2023, many more major companies pulled out from Nigeria, citing profitability concerns and challenging business conditions. Notable departures included: Unilever Nigeria PLC, Procter & Gamble Nigeria, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Ltd, ShopRite Nigeria, Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria Ltd, Equinox Nigeria and Bolt Food & Jumia Food Nigeria

Between January and October this year, at least, five significant companies have exited Nigeria, as the business climate remained difficult. These included: Microsoft Nigeria, Total Energies Nigeria (impacted by divestment strategies), PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria and Diageo PLC.

Share

Please follow and like us: