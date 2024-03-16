Harrysong’s Wife Cries Out Over Threat To Life, Fingers Singer’s Side Chicks

The estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Harrysong, Alexer Peres has accused the singer of giving her mobile number to his side chicks to call and threaten her.

Speaking in a recent post on her Instagram page, Alexer said she has been minding her business for some time only for people to be calling to threaten her.

READ ALSO:

She claimed that Harrysong’s side chicks are using unknown numbers to call her to say they’ll deal with her for saying the truth.

She wrote; “Pls have been minding my business lately oo all those side fowls and co that you’re giving my number to, calling me with unknown numbers that they’ll deal with me for saying my truth I’m keeping record. Those ones you’re posting are all in the name of music. I’m sure you know I know them if I find out they’re the ones I’ll repost their faces.” See the post below: