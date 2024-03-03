Harrysong’s Wife Breaks Silence On Faild Marriage To Singer

The estranged wife of popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, Alexer Peres Harry, has finally broken her silence on her failed marriage.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Alexer took to her Instagram page last year in a post to announce the dissolution of her marriage to the singer and pleaded with God for assistance.

She wrote: “I’m Done officially, God help me.”

However, speaking in a viral interview with popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, Alexer claimed that Harrysong had always told her that he never loved her.

She further disclosed how the singer would verbally abuse her by calling her all sorts of hurtful names while comparing her to his side chicks.

Alexer also said she can’t count how many times she had treated infections due to his promiscuity and infidelity to the point she had to start buying condoms for her husband.

She said, “He said I would not do any business or make use of social media. I have not been on social media for the past three years.

”He calls me ugly, second-hand material, stretch marks and that I can’t do what his side chicks do for him.

“He said he married me out of pity and not love”.