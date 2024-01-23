Harrysong’s Wife Announces End Of Marriage Amid Marriage Crisis

The wife of Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, Alexer Peres has officially announced the end of her marriage with the singer.

Harrysong’s wife made the announcement via a cryptic post on her Instagram page on Monday night.

It would be recalled that an alleged leaked WhatsApp chat that emerged online, showed Harrysong body-shamed and insulted his wife for giving birth to only female children.

Also, in the alleged chats, the singer made a comparison between his wife and side chick, bragging that the latter was better than his wife.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the ongoing saga, Harrysong appealed to his fans to respect his privacy during “this challenging time”.

However, in a new post on his wife’s Instagram page, she wrote, “I’m done officially. God help me.”