Nigerian singer and instrumentalist, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known professionally as Harrysong, has taken to his social media page to react after his wife, Alexer Peres, disclosed giving up custody of their two children.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Harrysong’s reaction followed his wife’s Instagram post, where she claimed that the singer is infrequently present and puts the kids in the care of domestic workers, alleging harassment and meddling.

In response, Harrysong described himself as a responsible and committed parent who actively meets his children’s needs.

According to him, his children’s welfare, safety, and general development continue to be his top priorities, adding that he had never said she couldn’t have access to them.

He wrote, “I’ve chosen restraint to protect the mother of my children and, most importantly, our kids because what’s said online lives forever. I previously made the mistake of speaking from emotion and learnt the hard way.

“They’ve been in my custody is a decision made for reasons u can’t put out on the internet. I’ve remained active, present father and have continued to provide for our children, even while they were in her care.

“The current narrative online is deeply hurtful and risks damaging the very image and career that supports our children. Is it worth it?

“I won’t engage in public back-and-forth that could one day harm them. My focus remains their well-being”.