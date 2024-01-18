Harrysong Pens Note To Fans Amid Marital Crisis

Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known as Harrysong has reacted to the alleged marital crisis in his home as he penned a note to his fans and followers.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a leaked chat made headlines on Wednesday in which the singer had allegedly body-shamed and insulted his wife for giving birth to only female children.

Reacting to the allegations, Harrysong didn’t debunk the rumour. He, however, appealed to his fans to respect his privacy during ‘’this challenging time”.

READ ALSO:

He wrote via his Instagram page, “After much reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to put out this to my fans and well-wishers.

“While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making rounds on social media, I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family’s privacy during this period.

“I kindly request your utmost understanding, please. Thanks for the love and support.”