Harrysong: Marriage Isn’t For Rich, Wise, Religious Or Educated

Famous Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known as Harrysong, has opined that the marriage institution is not for the wise, rich or educated people.

The 42-year-old singer made the remark amid the recent marital crisis between Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW and his wife, Shiela Courage.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer who shared his opinion noted that wealth, education and wisdom can’t stop a marriage from breaking up.

Speaking further, he highlighted the complexity of marriage, disclosing that the key qualities for a successful marriage are humility, selflessness, patience and the ability to serve one’s partner.

He said, “Marriage is not for the wise, not for the educated nor for the rich. Not for the righteous and the over-sabis.

‘Because none of these can keep you married. If you can’t be humble, selfless, tolerant, patient, accommodate and serve humanity.

“That your partner is humanity, you cannot humbly serve him or her? Don’t get married (Generation of pride, selfishness and over sabi.)”