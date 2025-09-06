Harrysong Leads Delta Peace Concert, Praises Governor For Unity

United we stand, divided we fall, this is apt when referring to the recently staged Delta Peace Concert in Asaba, capital of Delta State.

The concert was nothing short of historic as it attracted thousands of residents of the oil producing state, who gathered under one roof for a night of music, laughter, and hope. Far beyond entertainment, the concert was a carefully woven cultural intervention aimed at strengthening peace across Delta State.

The concert came at a delicate moment when some communities in the state were grappling with pockets of tension and conflicts. Against this backdrop, the night became a symbol of reconciliation, with young and old, rivals and allies, standing side by side to celebrate peace.

Convened by celebrated singer, Harrysong, who also serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the state, the show was deliberately designed as a peace tool. It demonstrated how music and comedy could achieve what guns and politics often cannot — healing divides and uniting communities.

Harrysong, emotional as he addressed the crowd, described the event as a turning point for Delta. “This is not just about entertainment; this is a peace mission.

“We are showing the world that Delta can come together as one. I thank His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for believing in this vision and making it possible,” he said.

The Governor, represented by top aides, emphasised that peace remains the cornerstone of his administration.

He noted that without harmony, development and security cannot thrive. His remarks drew thunderous applause, particularly from representatives of communities that have been affected by disputes.

For hours, the stage became a pulpit of peace as artistes and comedians used their craft to preach tolerance and unity. The lyrics of songs, the punchlines of jokes, and the rhythm of dances all carried one central message: war divides, but peace unites.

Harrysong, reflecting on his dual role as an entertainer and aide to the governor, pledged to continue using music as a peace weapon.

“This is the beginning of a cultural movement. We will keep using entertainment to silence conflict and amplify harmony,” he said.