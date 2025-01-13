Harrysong: Fine Blend of Ijaw, Hip Hop Style

Share

Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, is one the many Nigerian music stars that has kept music lovers happy with great songs.

Not much has been heard from him since he left Five Star music label in 2016 and started his own Alterplate though.

Many of his fans believe he has either gone cold in his music career or lost his fire after leaving the label but that may be mere speculations.

Aside his music, Harrysong is loved for his originality. He carries his Ijaw tribe not only in his blood and spirit but in his personal style as well.

Whether he is geared up in hip hop attire, ready to hit the stage to perform or walking the red carpet, there is always a distinct piece that screams ‘Ijaw’ in his total look. It could be his beads, hats or just his body language.

His big body build and beard are other unique features that set Harrysong apart from the rest.

He is one of the few music artistes that are hard to ignore when he is ready to make a comeback.

