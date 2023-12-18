Harrysong Calls Out Kcee Over Collection Of His Royalties For 7-Year

Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known as Harrysong, has called out his former record label boss, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, over the collection of his royalties.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner, alleged that Kcee has been collecting the royalties of some of his hit songs for over seven years.

He further appealed to Kcee to refund his money and release his songs, adding that Kcee should take his percentage and give him what rightfully belongs to him.

He wrote, “I’m here to beg you all to help me and follow me beg Kingsley Okonkwo, known as Kcee, to refund my money and release my songs.

“For more than 7 years now, he’s been the one collecting 100 per cent of my Royalties from Reggae Blues, Baba for the Girls, Samankwe, better Pikin, Oteshe, and Call My Bag songs. He collects one hundred per cent of all my royalties. It’s not fair.

“At least, he can take his percentage and give me what is rightfully mine.

“I started this by begging na beg I dey beg am, I know he likes to bully, he’s the power mike, help me beg him, he should at least be fair to give me what is rightfully mine.

“May God not let us work and another man just be reaping our hard end sweet in Jesus name.”