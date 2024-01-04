Harrysong Bags Political Appointment In Delta

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star announced the good news to his fans and followers.

Sharing a copy of his appointment letter online, he jokingly urged his followers to refer to him as Honourable.

READ ALSO:

According to the letter, the appointment took effect from December 22, 2023.

He further expressed his gratitude to Governor Oborevwori, appreciating him for entrusting him with the office.

Harrysong also assured the Governor and indigenes of the state that he would make good use of his office.

He wrote, “Newly appointed E.A (Executive Assistant) Entertainment to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O Oborevwori. Thank you, my Governor.

“Now, address me as Hon. Superstar Harrysong. Thank you so much my Governor for entrusting me with this office to work. Deltans, get ready for ‘Kingmaker’ on March 30th. Sherrified and Ukodo International Festival 2024.”