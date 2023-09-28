Harry Potter’s Prof. Dumbledore Is Dead

Renowned British actor, Michael Gambo, famous for his portrayal of ‘Prof. Albus Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” film series is dead

According to the press statement issued by his publicist, Clair Dobbs, on behalf of the family Prof Dumbledore died at the age of 82 after a short battle with pneumonia.

The statement reads, “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of Pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Born in Cabra, Dublin, the actor later relocated to London during his early years. As an Irish immigrant, Gambon secured his initial employment as an apprentice toolmaker.

The Dublin-born star has done a lot of acting roles in his over 60 years career from TV to film to theatre and radio

Michael Gambon's career gained significant recognition when he became one of the founding members of the Laurence Olivier National Theatre acting company in London.

Michael Gambon’s career gained significant recognition when he became one of the founding members of the Laurence Olivier National Theatre acting company in London.

He later won three Olivier awards for his performances in the productions of the National Theater.